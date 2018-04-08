WWE ‘WrestleMania 34’: Top Three Possible Surprises That Will Shock WWE Universe & Alter Future Storylines

WWE Officials are expected to throw a few surprises to create a few shocking moments and delight the WWE Universe.

WWE WrestleMania 34 is here and it is time for the company to make the most of it. The match card for the upcoming PPV is packed with top superstars. It is expected that the event will see more than one match worthy of being the best of the night. However, no WrestleMania is ever complete without a few surprises and shocking entrants that leave the WWE Universe speechless.

WrestleMania is also an opportunity for WWE officials to lay some groundwork for future feuds that will take place over the next few months. The grandest stage serves as a platform to settle long-standing rivalries and to start a few feuds. Let us look at the top three possible surprises that could occur at WrestleMania 34 and shock the WWE Universe.

Dean Ambrose Returns

The much-awaited Shield Reunion was only short-lived as Dean Ambrose sustained an injury. Ambrose was recently announced and then pulled from the AXXESS VIP signing session, as reported by Uproxx. It is highly unlikely that after months of recovering from the injury, Ambrose was unable to sign a few autographs. While wrestlers usually take nine months to recover from a triceps injury, a faster recovery has been seen in the past.

It is possible that Ambrose may have recovered and would make a surprise entry at the WrestleMania 34. The best way for Ambrose’s return would be for him to turn on Rollins and start a feud with him as was planned before his injury. The chances of this happening appear to be the lowest, but the shock factor would definitely be the most.

Asuka Loses

A lot has been reported about Asuka’s unbeaten streak. It was even rumored that WWE officials were planning to protect her streak until WrestleMania 35 to be broken by Ronda Rousey, as reported earlier by Inquisitr. However, it is now being speculated that Asuka could lose at the WrestleMania 34 ending her streak.

Asuka’s loss has largely been predicted by a match that was accidentally announced by the Smoothie King Center. A SmackDown Women’s championship match was announced between Carmella and Charlotte. This clearly hints that Carmella will walk out as a champion or challenges Charlotte Flair on the next episode of SmackDown. In either scenario, Asuka will lose on the grandest stage.

Samoa Joe Returns

Samoa Joe has been out of action for a few months due to a ruptured plantar injury. Joe had an incredible 2017 before he was ruled out due to the injury. Now, it is being reported that he has been medically cleared to make his return and only needs to figure out a few other things, as reported by Wrestling Inc. Samoa Joe has already been advertised in shows post the WrestleMania. So an appearance at the upcoming PPV seems an obvious way to return.

There are two possible matches for Samoa Joe to make his return. He can either partner with Braun Strowman or start a feud with Roman Reigns. It is being rumored that Reigns will win against Brock Lesnar. Samoa Joe brutally assaulting Reigns after his victory could become one of the best moments of the evening.