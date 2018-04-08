The battle of Wakanda could be the final stand to prevent the Mad Titan from getting all the Infinity Stones this year.

The premiere of Avengers: Infinity War is only a few weeks away and Marvel Studios has decided to stoke everyone’s excitement with the release of an interesting new TV spot. The teaser certainly contains more footage from the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, including the awesome reunion between Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes as well as Shuri getting into some action with her sonic blasters. However, one particular shot caught the attention of fans since it may have revealed the order of how Thanos will take the Infinity Stones this April.

The previous trailers for Avengers: Infinity War have shown that the Mad Titan only has the Space Stone from the Tesseract as well as the Power Stone from the Orb in Guardians of the Galaxy. Although there have been speculations that Thanos would only get his hands on two Infinity Stones in the upcoming MCU flick. Unfortunately, as Comicbook.com has pointed out, the new Infinity War teaser shows that the Infinity Gauntlet is missing the Mind Stone that is still embedded in Vision’s forehead.

There is little doubt that the highlight of the new Avengers: Infinity War trailer is Okoye’s desire for Wakanda to join the Olympics or get its own Starbucks. However, fans couldn’t stop talking about a brief shot of Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet, which clearly contains four Gems including the red Reality Stone and the orange Soul Stone.

So what does the new footage suggest about Avengers: Infinity War? There is a possibility that the Mad Titan will already have the Power Stone early on in the film before he encounters Thor and Loki to collect the Space Stone. Thanos could then head for Knowhere to take the Aether and turn it into the Reality Stone. The only true mystery is how the villain comes across the Soul Stone, which has yet to make an appearance in the MCU films.

Marvel

Fans have already been concerned about Doctor Strange’s fate in Avengers: Infinity War after the second trailer showed the Sorcerer Supreme being tortured by Ebony Maw. It is possible that the new footage of Thanos’ gauntlet takes place after the torture and before the Mad Titan sets off for Wakanda to collect the Mind Stone from Vision.

Avengers: Infinity War will hit theaters on April 27.