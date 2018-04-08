Paris Jackson Celebrated Her Birthday With Chris Brown And She’s Getting Hate For It

Paris Jackson recently celebrated her birthday in a low-cut Missoni dress and white knee-high go-go boots at a star-studded party. at sbe’s Hyde Sunset on Friday night in West Hollywood.

The guest list included well-known names like Paris Hilton, Ashley Simpson, and Evan Ross. Paris’ brother Prince Jackson was there as well as Star and Empire producer, Lee Daniels. But one of Jackson’s celebrity guests is raising some eyebrows because of his history of violence against women. That celebrity is Chris Brown. As Just Jared reports Paris and Chris posed for pictures at the party which was held

On social media, some people expressed surprise that she was hanging out with Chris Brown. One of those people was blogger, Perez Hilton.

“I’m surprised Paris Jackson invited Chris Brown to her birthday party AND posed for such a chummy picture with him!” Perez tweeted.

Paris also got some backlash for inviting Chris to her birthday in the comments of the Just Jared article. The first comment on the article calls her a “dumb b*tch,” for hanging out with Brown because of the domestic violence incident with Rihanna years ago.

“When you’re friends with Chris Brown, you’re in big trouble,” another commenter wrote and another wrote, “People feel sorry for her, but I don’t. She chooses to befriend the skeeziest people around.”

But when you consider Chris Brown’s history, it becomes less surprising that he and Paris Jackson are friends. Chris idolized Paris’ father, Michael Jackson. The King of Pop was something of a mentor to Brown and the singer has previously said that he had planned to meet with Michael on the day that he died.

I’m surprised Paris Jackson invited Chris Brown to her birthday party AND posed for such a chummy picture with him! https://t.co/yfhk57hqt8 — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) April 7, 2018

“A lot of people don’t know, I was going to see Michael Jackson the day he died,” Brown said Billboard in 2010 as reported by Entertainment Weekly. The interview took place after Chris gave an emotional tribute to MJ.“I was on my way to the Staples Center that day… When I heard ‘Man In The Mirror,’ it just touched me. It wasn’t fake.”

So, given his closeness to her father, it seems reasonable to think that Paris may have met Chris when they were younger and that they may have formed a friendship. Paris’ opinion on the Rihanna incident and his subsequent treatment of ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran are unknown. It’s unclear what Michael though about Chris’ behavior. The Rihanna incident happened a couple of months before his death. But he did sing “Man In The Mirror” which advocates self-reflection and an evolution of one’s mindset. There are also several notable quotes by Jackson where he advocates for peace, compassion, and love. So he more than likely disapproved of Chris’ behavior but he also may have counseled him to make better decisions.