‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Actress Zoe Saldana Fires Back At Marvel Critics

Sci-fi and fantasy actress Zoe Saldana responds to critics who say Marvel actors are selling out.

Actress Zoe Saldana has had to face some tough obstacles in getting where she is today. Yet, she has risen to the top and stars in one of the biggest Hollywood franchise of recent years. While her role in Guardians of the Galaxy, its sequel, and her recent cameo in Avengers: Infinity War may have earned her the admiration of fans, she says it’s a different story with her peers.

Zoe Saldana Defends Her Marvel Studios Co-Stars Against Harsh Hate

As Ms. Saldana recently shared in a new interview with Net-A-Porter, success in Hollywood isn’t just measured in monetary films. The actress, who plays Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, says she’s run into “elitist” actors and executives who have not been discreet about their disdain for Marvel Studios stars. Zoe says the rest of Hollywood seems to feel that the actors who get into comic book adaptation films are selling out, taking an easy payday.

Ms. Saldana feels especially hurt by the insinuations, particularly because she feels her Marvel Studios co-stars have some of the biggest hearts in Hollywood. When they’re not acting in front of the camera, Ms. Saldana says they’re doing what they can to help the less fortunate in their community and throughout the world.

“Every time they speak I feel so disappointed in them, because whenever you see pictures of people in this industry who donate their time to children in need, it’s these actors that live in the world that you feel is selling out,” said the Guardians of the Galaxy actress.

Zoe Says Her Peers Don’t Understand the Impact Superheroes Have on Children

As Cosmic Book News shared, Zoe isn’t just hurt because her work is important to her, but because that type of disdain shows that many people don’t understand the importance of these films. For children, superheroes and fantasy heroes, such as Lt. Uhura in the Star Trek reboot films, help to inspire dreams and hope. The stories these films tell help to create a world where anything is possible, and the good guys always win.

Additionally, Ms. Saldana says her co-stars understand their importance to their child and teen fans. In a way, they have a responsibility to reinforce the impressions young fans have of these characters. For Zoe Saldana and her Marvel co-stars, it’s a responsibility they take seriously.

“That actor takes time out of their life and sits down with that five-year-old and says, ‘I see you, I hear you, and you matter,’ Those elitists should be a little more cognizant about what playing a superhero means to a young child. Because you’re not just dissing me, you’re dissing what that child considers important in their world,” said Ms. Saldana.

Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled to hit theaters on April 27.