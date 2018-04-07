‘Teen Mom 2’ Pregnant Chelsea Houska DeBoer Talks Weight Loss, Gets Pushback From Fans, Reports ‘In Touch’

Fans are unhappy with the reality star pushing weight loss products while expecting.

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska DeBoer famously dropped a lot of weight before getting pregnant with her son, Watson, and previously stated that she wanted to lose all of her baby weight before getting pregnant with her third child. Recently, Chelsea shared that she had lost 50lbs after giving birth to baby Watson, and advertised the brand that helped her get there: Profile by Sanford. However, many fans were upset that she was using the app while pregnant with her third child and were concerned she was attempting to lose weight while expecting her baby girl.

In Touch stated that the app Chelsea Houska DeBoer was using was created with a board of physicians including an OBGYN, so using the app while pregnant is completely acceptable, as long as it isn’t used to shed pounds while pregnant. Fans, however, were still stating that what she was doing was dangerous, and weren’t happy that she was promoting it to her fans.

Chelsea Houska DeBoer took to Twitter to tell her fans that she gained 50lbs during her pregnancy with Watson and that she felt horrible during and after. This time, she says, she wants to enjoy her pregnancy with her unnamed baby girl. She also said the app helped her create a pregnancy plan for her to use while she is currently expecting.

I gained 50lbs my last pregnancy and felt like absolute crap during and after. This time around I wanted to feel good, have energy and enjoy it. They helped me postpartum with Watson and switched me to a healthy pregnancy plan once I got pregnant with our baby girl???? https://t.co/DN8DsZk3m1 — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) April 7, 2018

Some were upset because they knew Chelsea Houska DeBoer had been paid for the ad on Instagram and stated that she didn’t actually believe in the product. However, it seems that she may have had success with it, though the extent to which she actually used it is entirely unknown.

After having Watson, Chelsea Houska DeBoer admitted to having an elliptical in the front room of her house so that she could work off calories while watching her baby boy. She was also very open about the fact that she and husband, Cole, had serious baby fever and wanted another child as soon as possible. She hasn’t stated how many children she and Cole would like to have together. The little girl she is expecting will be her third child, and second with Cole.