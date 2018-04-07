Matt Lauer Has Cut Off All Contact With Loved Ones, Isolating Himself, Claims Ex-Wife To ‘Radar Online’

Lauer told ex-wife 'not to believe it,' before scandal hit.

Since his firing from the Today Show due to “multiple sexual misconduct allegations,” Matt Lauer has not only kept away from the “public eye,” but reports from those close to him claim that he is “isolating himself from those closest to him.”

According to a recent Radar Online interview with Matt Lauer’s ex-wife, Nancy Alspaugh, the former Today host has been “keeping a low profile.” She explains that Lauer has cut all contact and has stayed away from loved ones since his disgraceful firing from the NBC morning show.

Most of all, Alspaugh, who met Matt when she was his television producer, states she is “shocked” that Matt and his wife Annette Roque are “navigating the divorce process.”

Recent reports have stated that Lauer and Roque’s divorce is imminent, although he was reportedly “refusing to leave” Strongheart Manor, their stately abode.

Earlier this week, the Inquisitr reported that the Matt Lauer finally left his Hamptons home after Roque allegedly threatened “legal action.”

According to Us Magazine, Lauer’s second wife could not understand why the 60-year-old former Today anchor didn’t move on from the family home because it was clearly “best” for her and their three children, Jack Matthew, 16, Romy, 13 and their younger son, Thijs, 11.

In the exclusive Radar Online interview, Alspaugh explained that she and her ex-husband have remained “close friends” since their 1988 divorce.

“We have been close friends for years, and before it all came out he told me not to believe it.”

Before he was fired, Lauer told his 62-year-old ex-wife that there would be stories told about him that were untrue. He called the stories “fabricated.” Even in his official statement, Lauer alluded that there were some untruths in the accusations when he stated that “there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed.”

Despite divorcing three decades ago, Nancy insists that she and Matt have “remained close.” The couple was married between 1981 to 1988.

Since he was shockingly fired by NBC head Andrew Lack from the network, Nancy has continued to staunchly defend his character. She calls Matt “charming,” and “wonderful,” in contrast to the unfavorable phrases now describing him.

Alspaugh, who is the executive director of Autism Care and Treatment Today, insists that he would “never harass a woman.”

Matt Lauer moves out of his family’s Hamptons home amid divorce https://t.co/yiYDqjKZ0k — AOL Entertainment (@AOLEntertain) April 7, 2018

Nancy Alspaugh, who was widowed from her second husband, Fox Sports executive H. Read Jackson in 2016, also pointed out that Matt was there to help her. He contributed to her nonprofit, which she says “helped me when my husband died.”

Although she has not spoken to Lauer since his firing, she surmised that he is surely “devastated” as his work was his “whole life.”

Although Lauer is currently keeping a low profile, she is hoping he will reach out to her. Until then, it is clear that Alspaugh is clearly the disgraced former Today host’s biggest champion.