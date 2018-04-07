WWE Rumors: ‘Raw’ Superstar Could Have New Name When He Returns To WWE, Per ‘Ringside News’

The injured WWE star could make a comeback under a more original name.

With WWE rumors of some surprises coming at WrestleMania 34, it’s being speculated that WWE will give at least one returning star a new name for his next run. Big Cass has been sidelined due to injury for months now, ever since hurting his leg legitimately during a Street Fight match on Raw. However, the tall superstar has recently been seen preparing for his comeback and even made an appearance backstage for WWE’s Raw.

In a recent report from Ringside News, it’s said that WWE has filed for a new trademark regarding Big Cass. WWE fans have known Colin Cassady by his ring name, Big Cass, ever since his original time in NXT as Enzo Amore’s tag team partner. Once Cass hit the main roster, he and Enzo continued their tag team run before eventually splitting apart when Cass went heel.

He was headed for what looked like a new singles run as a heel after the Enzo feuding ended, but unfortunately, he was sidelined by his leg injury. Now he’s set to return and it could come as early as this Sunday’s WrestleMania 34. The reported trademark that WWE has filed for is for the name Colin Cassady, which is Big Cass’ real name.

WWE star Big Cass could be known as Colin Cassady when he returns to WWE. http://www.wwe.com/f/styles/talent_champion_xl/public/all/2017/07/055_RAW_07242017mm_0646--37fbaa072904e16fc33426b11838f8e4.jpg / WWE

A fresh name change could be just what is needed to give him distance from his former tag team partner, who has since been fired by the WWE. In addition, it helps Cass with his own personal branding as he could turn himself into a household name.

Cass isn’t officially scheduled to be a part of WrestleMania 34, but there’s been plenty of WWE rumors that he could show up there. One of the rumors suggests he will be part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Another rumor indicates that Cass might end up being Braun Strowman’s mystery tag team partner. Strowman is set to take on Sheamus and Cesaro for the WWE Raw tag team titles.

If Cass doesn’t appear on “the grandest stage of them all,” then his appearance on the Raw program shortly after WrestleMania 34 seems likely. There’s also an upcoming Greatest Royal Rumble scheduled for Saudi Arabia which Cass could be a part of. No matter where he shows up, it will most likely be under the new name Colin Cassady, as WWE may be planning to use him for future projects including WWE movie roles.