‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Bo Brady Could Be To Blame For Hope And Rafe’s Relationship Problems

Hope and Rafe's relationship could be doomed thanks to her former husband, Bo Brady.

Days of our Lives spoilers suggest that Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will continue to struggle with their messy relationship. While Rafe’s one night stand with his ex-wife Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) could be seen as the biggest reason for their split, some fans believe that Hope’s late husband, Bo Brady (Peter Reckell), is actually to blame.

According to an April 6 report by Soap Hub, longtime Days of our Lives fans know that Bo and Hope had a love unlike any other. Their marriage was not always perfect. In fact, they often split up. However, they always found themselves back together in the end. They never could move past their relationship, and when Bo tragically died from a brain tumor after returning to Salem to save Hope from her murdering doppelganger husband, it was one of the most heartbreaking moments in the soap opera’s history.

Now, Days of our Lives viewers are speaking out in a poll about why they believe Hope and Rafe will never be the couple that Bo and Hope were. Over 70 percent of fans said that they believed Rafe will never measure up to the ghost of Bo, and that Hope’s late husband will always be a shadow hanging over the head of any relationship she has now or in the future.

Currently, Hope and Rafe are married, but their relationship is on the rocks. Days of our Lives fans watched as the couple had a blowout fight which led Rafe straight into the arms of his ex-wife, Sami. The pair had a one night stand and immediately knew it was a mistake. They promised not to tell anyone about their affair and parted as friends. However, things didn’t work out like Rafe and Sami had planned. People in Salem began to find out about their night together and eventually Hope’s granddaughter, Claire, decided she needed to know the truth.

Unfortunately, Claire blurted out the shocking news at Hope and Rafe’s wedding ceremony. Days of our Lives fans watched Hope’s heart break and she later fled to Hong Kong to get away from Rafe and spend time with her son, Shawn (Brandon Beemer). While overseas, Hope decided that she wanted to end her marriage, and asked her daughter-in-law, Belle (Martha Madison), to draw up the paperwork.

Could Bo Brady’s memory really be ruining any chance at love that Hope may have? Tune in to Days of our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC to see how it all plays out.