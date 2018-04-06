‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8: The Internet Abounds With Theories On Who Negan Picked Up In Episode 14

So, who did get in Negan's car?

Episode 14 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 8 saw Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) pick up a hitchhiker. While Negan commented on the sorry state of the person, it was not revealed whom it actually was that he gave a ride to. However, since the episode aired, there have been plenty of theories. Some of these theories make complete sense while others, not so much. So, let’s have a look at the most likely suspects as well as some completely unlikely ones.

Simon

Episode 10 of The Walking Dead Season 8 saw Simon (Steven Ogg) kill all of Jadis’ (Pollyanna McIntosh) group. This was completely against Negan’s wishes and Simon has not revealed what he did to his boss yet. Jadis did manage to escape the ordeal, however. Since then, she has taken Negan hostage and now Negan knows what Simon did.

As a result of this, if Negan did pick up Simon in Episode 14, the fact that the car was empty when Negan finally arrived at the Sanctuary does not bode well for Simon. However, he is seen alive and well in stills for Episode 15 of The Walking Dead, so if you thought Negan had picked up Simon and disposed of him before returning to the Sanctuary, this doesn’t seem like the case anymore.

Laura

Another likely suspect is Laura (Lindsley Register). Laura was last seen in the Season 8 mid-season finale episode. She discovers, after a roadblock goes wrong, that Dwight (Austin Amelio) is actually working with Rick’s (Andrew Lincoln) group against the Saviors. She escapes the carnage and has not been seen since. Dwight has asked about her and the general consensus by the Saviors is that she is dead.

If Laura is still alive and the one who Negan picked up in Episode 14, then Dwight is likely in for a world of pain once she reveals to Negan that Dwight is double-crossing them.

IMDb lists Lindsley Register as appearing in Episode 15 of The Walking Dead, so there is a very good chance this is the person Negan picked up. But, where was Laura when Negan returned to the Sanctuary? It is possible Laura was hidden in the car since Negan would want to keep her concealed if Dwight was present. Considering Negan also asked for secrecy about his return, it is possible he is assessing the whole situation at the Sanctuary before he reveals his hand.

Gregory

Another likely suspect is Gregory (Xander Berkeley). Gregory escaped his imprisonment at Hilltop thanks to Henry (Macsen Lintz) and a perfectly timed walker attack. As Digital Spy points out, an image from Episode 15 of The Walking Dead shows Gregory at the Sanctuary with Simon.

Carl

Besides the most likely suspects, there are a few crazy ideas floating around the internet in regard to who Negan picked up in Episode 14 of The Walking Dead. The best of this bunch is Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs). According to The Independent some fans think Carl “faked his own death.” It is unclear why Carl would do this, but there is a theory out there that it might have something to do with a plan Carl has to stop the All Out War between Rick and Negan.

Other fans suggest that the line Negan utters to the person he picks up in Episode 14 is a reason to believe it was Carl.

“Holy he**,” Negan exclaims as he pulls over. “If sh*t could sh*t, it still wouldn’t look as sh*tty as you.”

There is a theory out there that could explain how Carl could still be alive. This theory sees Carl and Rick reacting differently to the walker virus than others, effectively reanimating fully rather than partially like most do. If this is the case, then it is possible Carl healed himself after Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira) buried him and is now wandering along the road looking for a ride.

Some Other Possibilities

The Independent also suggests a couple more possibilities for whom Negan picked up.

The first is Heath (Corey Hawkins). Walking Dead fans haven’t seen Heath since Episode 7 of Season 7. His whereabouts since then are unknown.

The other person suggested is Sherry (Christine Evangelista). She was one of Negan’s wives who escaped the Sanctuary in Episode 11 of Season 7. Prior to being Negan’s wife, she was involved with Dwight.

Of course, the only way to know whom Negan picked up in Episode 14 is to tune into The Walking Dead this Sunday!

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 15 (titled “Worth”) of Season 8 on Sunday, April 8, at 9 p.m. EST.