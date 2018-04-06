Dallas Cowboys Rumors: NFL Draft Picks Could Include Rashaan Evans And Anthony Miller, Says ‘ESPN’

The team will look to address needs at defensive end, linebacker, and receiver in the upcoming draft.

With the NFL Draft 2018 several weeks away, the latest Dallas Cowboys rumors involve which players they’ll look to select to improve their roster. Recent mock draft speculation from ESPN indicates that the team has a few players who may be on their radar to address needs at the defensive end, linebacker, and receiver positions. That could mean the Dallas Cowboys will select Rashaan Evans or Anthony Miller with their picks in the upcoming draft. A few other players have been speculated in different mock drafts, though.

As Todd Archer reported on Thursday, ESPN Insiders Mel Kiper and Todd McShay offered their potential Dallas Cowboys picks to address those particular needs mentioned. Kiper believes they’ll use the No. 19 pick to select Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans and then use their No. 50 pick to draft tight end Mike Gesicki from Penn State. Meanwhile, McShay suggests they’ll opt for Florida defensive end Taven Bryan at No. 19 and Memphis receiver Anthony Miller at the No. 50 spot.

It’s mentioned that Dallas has a tendency to select players who make visits to their facility ahead of the draft, so that puts Evans and Bryan among those who may have a better shot. In addition, the team may be planning for the eventual departure of Jason Witten, which makes Gesicki look like he has potential.

While tight end isn’t one of their glaring needs, Penn State’s Mike Gesicki could be a Cowboys pick in the draft. Darron Cummings / AP Images

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso agreed with the potential for the Cowboys to draft Rashaan Evans at No. 19, but suggests that cornerback Joshua Jackson from Iowa also works here. Jackson would be able to provide assistance for the outside of their defense as the team looks to contend with Carson Wentz and the Eagles in the NFC East.

The Walter Football mock draft has Dallas drafting Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith at the 19th spot. They mention that there are red flags due to his injury situation, which has caused him to drop about 10 spots in the mock drafts, but the Cowboys could take the gamble. For the No. 50 spot, the website believes that the Cowboys might opt for Wake Forest safety Jesse Bates to address issues in the middle of their defense. That would seem to rule out Dallas selecting a player to help out with the receiving corps.

The team is certainly going to need to figure out that receiving situation going forward. Not only is Witten entering his 16th season in the league, but there’s also the fact the team is planning to cut longtime receiver Dez Bryant. That move is expected to happen after the NFL Draft, so the team should look to find some help via one of their two selections mentioned.

The 2018 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place on April 26 through April 28 in Arlington, Texas, with Cowboys fans getting a closeup view of their team’s decisions.