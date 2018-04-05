Kylie Jenner Took A Paternity Test To Confirm Tyga Isn’t Her Baby Daddy, Reports ‘Life & Style’

The paternity test results are reportedly in.

Kylie Jenner reportedly willingly took a paternity test to prove to her ex-boyfriend, rapper Tyga, that he was not the father of her daughter, Stormi. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star allegedly took the test to get Tyga off of her back about the baby girl possibly being his daughter.

According to an April 4 report by Life & Style Magazine, Tyga, who dated Kylie Jenner for three years, reportedly thought there was a good chance that he could be the father of her daughter, and not Kylie’s current boyfriend Travis Scott. Sources told The Sun that Tyga “wouldn’t let up” until he persuaded Jenner to submit to the test that proved he was not the father of little Stormi Webster.

The insider goes on to say that Tyga hounded Kylie Jenner throughout her pregnancy demanding a paternity test. However, Kylie didn’t indulge her ex-boyfriend. Instead, she asked him repeatedly to “back off” because she didn’t want any “embarrassment” of people believing she was involved in a paternity scandal.

As many fans know, Tyga already has one child, a son named King that he shares with Blac Chyna. Chyna is also the mother of Kylie Jenner’s niece. She and Jenner’s brother Rob Kardashian share one daughter, Dream Kardashian, together. However, Tyga isn’t the father of Kylie’s daughter. In fact, Jenner allegedly got so fed up with her ex’s request that she agreed to a paternity test, but only under the condition that the rapper no longer talk about her daughter’s paternity. However, days after he reportedly saw the DNA test results, Tyga took to social media to reveal a mysterious tweet.

In the tweet, Tyga claims that he “never said anything about someone else’s child or family” or insinuated his “involvement.” The rapper then asked people to stop spreading “false stories and attacking people’s families.”

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her daughter Stormi on Feb. 1 after dating boyfriend Travis Scott for less than a year. Jenner and Scott were first seen together back in April of 2017 at Coachella, only weeks after her official split with Tyga, leading to the rumors that either man could potentially be the father of little Stormi.