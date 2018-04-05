Major Heel Turn Planned For Shane McMahon Or Daniel Bryan At ‘WrestleMania’, According To ‘Sports Illustrated’

Are WWE officials planning to surprise WWE fans with a heel turn for Daniel Bryan or Shane McMahon?

Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn is one of the most anticipated matches on the WrestleMania 34 card. The initial rivalry between McMahon and Owens has led to a surprising heel turn for Sami Zayn and the amazing in-ring return of Daniel Bryan. The WWE Universe is expecting a very entertaining but predictable match where Bryan and Shane win big to finally end the feud once and for all.

However, a lot of people would be unhappy to see such an anticlimactic ending to a feud that has been very unpredictable. According to Sports Illustrated, WWE officials could be thinking the same thing and have a major heel turn planned for either Shane McMahon or Daniel Bryan during the match, which would give Owens and Zayn the win on the grandest stage of them all and reinstate them back onto SmackDown Live.

The expectation is for Shane to turn against Bryan and cost them the match. WWE officials are most likely planning a long-term feud between the two men that would position Bryan as the underdog and Shane as the authority figure holding him down. Both men are capable of playing their part in that storyline, which would likely lead to a big match at WWE Summerslam. However, the WWE Universe shouldn’t be so quick to rule out a heel turn for Daniel Bryan because it would be one of the most shocking moments of the night.

‘Will it be Shane McMahon or Daniel Bryan that turns heel at WrestleMania 34?’ WWE

Bryan might be medically cleared to compete inside a WWE ring again, but he’s still the General Manager of SmackDown Live. Shane McMahon is expected to be written off WWE television after WrestleMania to deal with his recent health issues. If Bryan were to turn heel and align with Owens and Zayn, his character would be completely fresh and he would be in complete control of SmackDown Live after WrestleMania.

WWE officials may not be willing to turn Daniel Bryan heel so soon after a triumphant comeback. Shane is more than capable of playing a heel authority figure and the WWE Universe will rally behind Bryan against anyone at this point. Regardless of who turns heel at WrestleMania 34, WWE officials are looking to make some big changes on SmackDown Live. Based on the buildup and the possible heel turn, Bryan and Shane vs. Owens and Zayn just might steal the show on Sunday night.