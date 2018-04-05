Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ Co-Star Was ‘Surprised’ When She Announced Her Engagement To Prince Harry

Markle’s 'Suits' co-star Amanda Schull says that they both seemed to have big things to pursue, and she wishes the couple the best of luck.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement last November, one of the people completely “surprised” by the news was Markle’s Suits co-star Amanda Schull. But, at the same time, Schull says that they both seemed to have big things to pursue, and she wished the couple the best of luck. The actress then went on to reveal what it was like to work with the future Royal.

According to Closer Weekly, Schull couldn’t help but gush about how Markle is a lovely and generous person, and she was from the first day they met.

“The same generosity and kindness applies to Meghan. Every single time I worked with Meghan she was so prepared and so focused with her work on camera. And then the second the cameras stopped rolling she would just be so focused and interested in what was going on with me and open with what was going on with her,” said Schull.

In her first interview after the engagement announcement, Markle confirmed that she would be leaving Suits and putting her acting career behind her to move to London for a life of royalty. She said that it would be an exciting transition from a Hollywood career to focusing on causes and having a voice that people listen to.

Markle went on to say that she sees this as a new chapter in her life, and after working on her show for seven years, she has checked that box and is proud of the work she did.

The strong, opinionated Markle is seemingly the perfect fit for Prince Harry because as an insider claims, a nice upper-class girl from the English counties was not right for him. Instead, Harry fell in love with an established American divorcee who has her own ideas about things – a first for the Royal family.

For a long time, being a Royal was a romantic curse for the Prince, says author Andrew Morton, because his previous girlfriends struggled with the spotlight. But, Markle shines under it.

But even though the 36-year-old is apparently “wearing the trousers” in the relationship, Harry has always been able to hold his own. Even as a child, the red-headed Royal could command a room as the mischievous counterpart to his brother William, the future King.

Harry reportedly used to play with plastic rifles and wear an army uniform in Kensington Palace and would turn the hoses on people when helping the chauffeurs clean the cars.

But, it’s Markle’s self-assurance that has Harry even more confident, and he has never been more relaxed than with his bride-to-be by his side.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.