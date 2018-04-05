Seattle Seahawks Rumors: Colin Kaepernick Would Be A Good Backup To Russell Wilson, Reports ’12th Man Rising’

Lee Vowell of '12th Man Rising' said that the Seattle Seahawks should take a serious look at former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The Seattle Seahawks are still searching for a backup quarterback for the 2018 NFL Season. The Seahawks can address the need in the 2018 NFL Draft, but there is also a chance that they will sign a second signal caller from the free-agent market before the new season kicks off.

According to Lee Vowell of 12th Man Rising, the Seahawks should consider signing former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick to serve as Russell Wilson’s backup. While Kaepernick could bring distractions to the team because of his political views, Vowell believes signing him could eventually help Seattle in the long run.

Kaepernick, the 36th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, remains unsigned after missing the 2017 NFL season. He played 12 games for the 49ers in 2016, and opted out of his contract after that season. Since then, Kaepernick has been waiting for offers, but the 30-year-old quarterback is not getting a lot of interests from teams in need of a new signal caller.

The former Nevada standout made headlines with his political protest in 2016. More than the questions about his ability to carry a team on his shoulders, his political protest is viewed as the most likely reason why teams are snubbing him over the past several months.

Kaepernick performed relatively well for the 49ers in 2016, as he completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 2,241 yards with 16 touchdowns. Most fans and analysts believe that he can still contribute to any team in the league. In fact, Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden is surprised that Kaepernick is still unsigned, according to ESPN. Gruden believes, though, that the Wisconsin native would get another chance soon.

Vowell said that Kaepernick would be a good option for the Seahawks. Wilson will keep his job as a starter, but Vowell pointed out that Seattle should have an insurance policy in case the 29-year-old quarterback goes down with an injury again. He believes that Kaepernick would improve the team next season playing behind Wilson.

Larry Stone of Seattle Times also agreed that the Seahawks should consider signing Kaepernick for next season. Stone insisted that the six-year veteran deserves a look after putting up a 90.7 QB rating on a bad 49ers team, who finished with a dismal 2-14 record in that season.

It is also worth noting that Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said before that they are not closing the door for Kaepernick, according to Bob Condotta of Seattle Times. Carroll said that they did not sign him last season because he thinks he deserves a starting role instead of being a backup to Wilson.

Stone said that the Seahawks should revisit the talks about bringing Kaepernick to Seattle next season. He also added that Kaepernick has ties with the team. New Seahawks offensive line coach Mike Solari is familiar with Kaepernick’s strength, having spent time together in San Francisco during the veteran QB’s dominant years.