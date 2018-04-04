‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood’s Ex-Boyfriend Admits To Abuse Allegations, Reports ‘OK!’

Matt Baier reportedly admitted to hitting Amber Portwood.

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood can currently be seen on WE TV’s Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition with her mother and her ex-fiance, Matt Baier. While Amber and Matt are on the show to work through some of their differences, a shocking revelation has seemingly come out during filming.

According to an April 3 report by OK! Magazine, a sneak peek for this week’s episode revealed Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood and her then-boyfriend Matt Baier arguing over their relationship and the lies that have allegedly been told. Amber told Matt that she wanted him to do a lie detector test and get “embarrassed.” However, Baier reminded Portwood that he had already taken a lie detector test.

The Teen Mom OG star went on to tell Matt Baier that it was his “lying” that triggered her more than anything, calling him “childish.” However, Matt revealed that if people really knew that real Amber Portwood, they would be surprised.

“You have everybody fooled,” Baier told Portwood.

Amber then told Matt that she would like it if her exes came out and said she has never put a hand on them. Baier then laughed at his girlfriend, asking her if she was saying she never put her hands on him, seemingly in disbelief. Amber then said that it was Matt’s fault for coming after her.

Amber Portwood then went off on Matt Baier, calling him a “lying, piece of s**t, backstabbing, con artist.” The Teen Mom OG star then told Matt that he would never come out and admit that he hit her.

“Yes, I did hit her,” Matt then stated.

“Oh my god,” a shocked Amber replied before the clip ended.

As many Teen Mom OG fans know, Amber Portwood and Matt Baier’s relationship quickly fizzled out from there. Amber returned home to Indiana and called off her engagement to Matt. Baier moved to Las Vegas, where he has since gotten married. Meanwhile, Amber Portwood began a relationship with Andrew Glennon, whom she met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp, and the two are expecting their first child together next month.