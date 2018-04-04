Josiah Duggar’s Fiancee Lauren Swanson Is Following In His Footsteps And Rebelling Against Duggar Family Rules

Lauren Swanson showed off her Easter best on social media, though some fans were surprised at her modern, tight-fitting choice of clothing.

Josiah Duggar’s future wife looked absolutely stunning in her floral dress over the weekend — and Counting On fans couldn’t get enough of her. Lauren Swanson showed off her Easter best on social media, though some fans were surprised at her modern, tight-fitting choice of clothing. Is Swanson following in her fiance’s footsteps and rebelling against the Duggar family rules?

According to In Touch Weekly, Swanson wore a floral-patterned gown for the Easter holiday. She shared a photo of her and Josiah posing together on Instagram, which sparked some interesting comments from fans. Josiah and Swanson confirmed their engagement last month after revealing they have only been courting since January.

The Duggars are known for their strict rules regarding dress and dating. The Duggar kids have to follow a slew of rules when they start courting, and they’re also encouraged to avoid wearing certain kinds of clothing, per their religious beliefs. As Duggar siblings Jill, Jinger, Jessa, and Jana noted in their book, Growing Up Duggar, they try to stick to things that do not draw attention to their bodies.

“We avoid low-cut, cleavage-showing, gaping, or bare-shouldered tops; and when needed, we wear an undershirt. We try to make it a habit to always cover the top of our shirt with our hand when we bend over. We don’t want to play the peek-a-boo game with our neckline,” the Duggar girls explained.

Josiah and Swanson have not revealed when they are planning on tying the knot. The two have known each other for quite some time, and some fans believe they will walk down the aisle this year.

In fact, there’s a chance the wedding could come as early as June. The family has a history of exchanging vows within three months of making an engagement announcement. Joseph Duggar, Jinger Duggar, and Joy-Anna Duggar all married their respective spouses within three months of announcing the wedding on social media.

When it comes to breaking the family rules, Josiah is one of the best at it. As Counting On fans are well aware, the family has a no-contact policy when it comes to courting. Outside of the occasional side huge, the Duggars are not allowed to kiss, hug, or hold hands. But that didn’t stop Josiah from breaking the rules earlier this year.

Josiah and Swanson confirmed their relationship during a family trip to New Zealand and Australia. Josiah shared some pics of him and Swanson walking on a beach, and there was definitely a lot of touching going on.

Fans don’t know if the two were breaking any of the family rules, but it seemed like they were on the verge more than once. Swanson was on the trip as part of the family’s home church, Biblical Life Principals.

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson are currently filming for the new season of Counting On, which will air this summer on TLC.