Carrie Underwood ‘Livid’ Over Nashville Predators Loss, Airs Frustration On Twitter

The country superstar wasn't happy with how the NHL game ended on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday night, Carrie Underwood was glued to the Nashville Predators versus Florida Panthers game like other hockey fans. The game was tight all throughout, and it ended with a controversial reversal of the goal decision by NHL officials in favor of the Panthers. This didn’t sit well with the country singer, who is married to Predators center Mike Fisher.

According to Fansided, the Predators were behind the Panthers toward the end of the game. But with just one second on the clock, Predators alternate captain Filip Forsberg scored a buzzer beater. This would have tied the game and sent it into overtime. Unfortunately for the Predators, NHL referees reversed Forsberg’s goal and called it “goalie interference” after replaying the action.

Predators fans–especially Carrie Underwood—couldn’t believe the decision. Carrie went on a major Twitter rant after the game ended, airing her frustration. The 35-year-old singer called out NHL officials and stated that last night’s goaltender interference was the “worst call ever.” Carrie even went as far as saying that she thinks her husband’s team was robbed.

“Goaltender interference? Are you out of your mind? On what planet?” the hockey wife wrote.

“I am seriously livid. NHL, fix this.”

Biggest pile of ???? ever! Preds we’re straight up robbed. https://t.co/sdr8kkMa1A — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 4, 2018

I am seriously livid. @NHL , fix this. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 4, 2018

Many could say that the Jesus Take The Wheel singer is just rooting for her husband’s team. Bias aside, however, even the Panthers didn’t seem to think that Forsberg’s goal should be reversed. Fansided noted that after the Predators player tapped the last goal, there wasn’t anyone from the Panthers’ coaching panel who protested and all players thought the game was going to be extended.

Many hockey fans also took the Preds’ side and didn’t agree with the game’s outcome. Aside from Carrie Underwood, other celebrities such as Kiefer Sutherland and Patrick O’Sullivan also tweeted their disbelief, NBC Sports reported.

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher in 2017. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Mike Fisher tried to make light of the situation and injected some humor in his tweet. Tagging Carrie Underwood on Twitter, the NHL player joked that his wife’s opinions are “always right.”

If there’s one thing I’ve learned it’s you’re always right???? https://t.co/FJVoTfYmSi — Mike Fisher (@mikefisher1212) April 4, 2018

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have been married since 2010 and have a 3-year-old son. Recently, the couple has been hit with separation rumors, but both Carrie and Mike have consistently denied such talks. According to People, Mike stated in February that their marriage “has never been better.”