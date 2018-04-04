NFL Rumors: Rob Gronkowski Trade Would Benefit Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson, Reports ‘The Big Lead’

Bobby Burack of the 'Big Lead' named the Houston Texans among the ideal landing spots for Rob Gronkowski.

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is continuously being mentioned in numerous trade rumors. Several teams are already being linked to Gronkowski after previous reports suggested that the Patriots might consider moving the superstar tight end this offseason.

According to Bobby Burack of the Big Lead, the Houston Texans could be among the teams to call the Patriots about a possible Gronkowski trade in the coming weeks. Burack said that trading for the 28-year-old star makes a lot of sense for the Texans because he could help quarterback Deshaun Watson mature faster than expected.

Burack said that Watson could eventually become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL if the Texans manage to surround him with DeAndre Hopkins and Gronkowski next season. Gronkowski’s experience playing alongside Tom Brady, considered as one of the best quarterbacks of all time, makes him capable of helping Watson reach another level in the coming years.

Brad Berreman of FanSided also agreed that Houston is one of the most likely landing spots for Gronkowski. Berreman believes that acquiring Gronkowski could help the Texans return to the top of the AFC South next season, especially if Watson can recover big time from a torn ACL.

Keith Srakocic / AP Images

Berreman added that the Texans are in a good position to acquire Gronkowski because they have the cap space to make a room for the five-time Pro Bowl tight end. Houston still has $34.22 million in cap space, the fifth-highest in the NFL at this point, according to Over The Cap.

However, bringing Gronkowski to Houston would be easier said than done because the Patriots are expected to look for the best offer for one of the cornerstones of their franchise. The Texans do not have a first-round pick this year. The best package that they can offer is a future first-round pick and a player who can address a position need for the Patriots. Burack also said that they can package the 68th and 80th pick this year with a future first-rounder.

The eight-year veteran had another solid year for New England last season. He tallied 69 catches for 1,084 yards with eight touchdowns for the Patriots. There were talks after the 2017 NFL season that the two-time Super Bowl champion might retire, but Jeff Darlington of ESPN revealed that the he is likely to return next season.

It remains to be seen whether the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick would really trade Gronkowski. Adam Schefter of ESPN said that New England will likely decide to keep him after they traded Brandin Cooks to the Los Angeles Rams. However, the recent reports about a rift between Gronkowski and Belichick might be enough for the two parties to part ways this offseason, especially if New England gets a tempting offer from interested teams.