‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jim Harvey Targets Jake – Will He Abuse The Kid Like He Did Drew And Franco?

This week on 'GH,' the villainous child abuser is back to cover his tracks and puts Liz and her son in danger.

New General Hospital spoilers from an ABC promo reveal that Jim Harvey (Greg Evigan) isn’t on the run but is hiding from the law. He’s still in Port Charles and desperate to silence the one person who can confirm his crimes against Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) and Drew Cain (Billy Miller) when they were children. That goal sets Jim on a collision course with Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) and Jake Webber (Hudson West) on Thursday, April 5.

Jim Must Silence Betsy

GH spoilers reveal that Jim marked Betsy for death because he knows she’s finally ready to blab the truth about his sins against Franco and Drew. Given that Jim caused an earthquake, kidnapped Drew and Franco, and tried to kill them, whatever he did to them as boys must be terrible if that’s the issue that’s foremost on his mind. Was Jim molesting the boys, or was it just physical abuse? The ugly truth will come out soon, but Jim is ready to go to drastic lengths to keep Betsy quiet.

Now that Betsy is in General Hospital under the care of Dr. Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom), Jim knows where to find her. He’ll creep into GH and grab a doctor’s coat so he can roam the halls and blend in, but then he runs into Liz. Jim encounters Liz and Jake and pulls a gun on them both and warns her to do as he says and she “and her boy won’t get hurt.” Liz is stunned, and Jake looks terrified. Jim wants access to Betsy’s room, where she’s sedated and helpless, and he knows that Liz can help.

Franco And Drew Freak Out

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicate that Franco learns that Jim has Liz and Jake on Thursday, and Drew finds out on Friday, April 6. Both men flip out when they discover that Jim has them at gunpoint. It’s bad enough that Jim has Liz there, but the fact that Jim has Jake is even more horrifying. Franco and Jim both have repressed memories of what Jim did to them, but Franco’s memories are coming back. Will he finally remember what Jim did?

Once Franco recalls exactly how Jim abused him and Drew, he’s terrified that Jim will do the same thing to Jake. This crisis solidifies the bond between Drew and Franco as they try and figure out how to deal with their childhood tormentor. The last time Franco took on Jim, he crumbled and went catatonic and Drew had to try and save him. They can’t let that happen again, but would Jim be able to trigger Franco like that again or can Liz’s fiance control his emotions?

Jake Safe, Jim Dead?

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central tease that when Franco learns Jim has Liz and Jake, he feels like his world has fallen apart. He’s not coping well, and it’s up to Drew to take charge and figure out what they need to do to save them. Jim is a dangerous man with nothing to lose. Not only must the pair worry about Liz and Jake but also about Betsy. Drew hasn’t had any time yet with the woman who raised him for years and wants to protect his foster mother.

Drew and Franco hatch a plan to deal with Jim and get Betsy, Jake, and Liz back safely, but it doesn’t mean that Jim will come out of this in one piece. Considering the damage that Jim Harvey did to Franco and Drew, plus the havoc he wreaked in Port Charles, no one will miss him if something bad happened to the guy. Jordan Ashford (Vinessa Antoine) will intervene, but she won’t be able to stop what Drew and Franco have planned. Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) will be in the mix, too.

Will Jim make it to Pentonville alive? If he dies, will it be Drew or Franco who takes him out? Catch up now on the GH scoop for the week of April 2-6, find out why Nelle’s sick scheme could lead to a Morgan recast, and find out what Peter can’t stay away from Maxie. Watch ABC weekdays to see the latest episodes, and check back often for more General Hospital spoilers and news.