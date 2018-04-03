‘Roseanne’ Revival Shocker: Roseanne Barr & Sara Gilbert Feuding Behind The Scenes, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Will the popular revival fizzle out due to bad blood on the set?

The Roseanne revival is a huge hit. The show’s premiere was the biggest of the season. The debut was so good that the show was immediately renewed by ABC for another season. Cast members such as Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman, Lecy Goranson, and Laurie Metcalf are all expected to return to the series. However, there may be one big hurdle to jump over.

According to an April 3 report by Radar Online, some of the Roseanne cast members are feuding behind the scenes of the wildly popular revival. Sources close to production reveal that Sara Gilbert, who plays Roseanne’s daughter Darlene and serves as an executive producer of the show, is butting heads with Roseanne Barr, who is said to be very “controlling” on set.

Roseanne and Sara are reportedly not seeing eye to eye on the direction the show is going and the political dialogue in the scripts. Both Barr and her on-screen character are Trump supporters, while Gilbert is more liberal as an outspoken LGBTQ rights supporter. Both sides of the political spectrum are shown in the revival, but it seems that Gilbert doesn’t care for the controlling nature that Barr exhibits behind the scenes.

The insider claims that Sara Gilbert and the rest of the cast were forced to “put up with Roseanne’s behavior” for more than a decade the first time around, but things are different now. The cast is said to be thrilled that the show was picked up for another season by ABC, but they don’t know “how they will get through this season if Roseanne continues to act the way that she is.”

“Nothing has changed with her. She’s is just as difficult now as she was then,” the insider explained.

Currently, fans are loving the Roseanne revival, and many know that the divide in the Conner family’s politics mirror many families across America. However, others have decided to boycott the revival due to Roseanne Barr’s open support for President Trump.

Fans can watch the first season of the Roseanne revival on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.