Adam Levine & Blake Shelton Call Out Kelly Clarkson Over ‘Weird’ Freak-Out On ‘The Voice’

Blake and Adam are throwing a little shade at Kelly.

Kelly Clarkson is being teased by her male Voice co-coaches, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine, after a hilarious freak out on the April 2 episode of NBC’s singing competition. As reported by Pop Culture, Clarkson received a little playful shade this week after she just couldn’t keep her cool during the knockout rounds.

After Kelly got just a little too excited while seeing Team Blake’s contestant Kyla Jade perform her rendition of Lesley Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me,” the mom of two became so overwhelmed by the performance that she jumped up from her chair and began dancing with several bounces up and down on her podium.

Blake, Adam, and Alicia also stared at the star as she put her excitement on display, while Levine vocalized his confusion by throwing out just a little playful shade on the show in response to her pretty over the top reaction.

According to Pop Culture, Adam told her on the Monday night episode of the show, “Kelly, you’re, like, the weirdest person.”

But it wasn’t just the Maroon 5 singer – who welcomed his second child, a daughter named Gio Grace, with his wife Behati Prinsloo in February – who wasn’t afraid to call out Kelly for her over-the-top reaction on The Voice this week.

Blake also threw a little shade at his longtime friend, agreeing with Adam after he called the American Idol winner “weird.”

Taking to Twitter after the latest knockouts episode aired, the country singer tweeted, “Not half bad start to these #VoiceKnockouts if I do say so myself.”

Shelton then continued of the somewhat bizarre moment on the social media site, “I can agree with @adamlevine on one thing.. @kelly_clarkson is a very, VERY weird person.”

But it seems like the playful shade didn’t dampen Clarkson’s spirits. She carried on with her sunny disposition on the show, praising Kyla Jade by telling her that she wished she had a voice like hers when she sings in the shower.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

And it seems like all of Kelly’s praise worked for the singing hopeful, as Blake did, in fact, choose Kyla Jade over fellow contestant Jaclyn Lovey during the infamous Voice knockout rounds.

The latest playful fallout comes shortly after Shelton and Levine poked a little fun at each other in some recently released outtakes from Season 14.

People obtained exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of Kelly and the two men joking around together backstage where Clarkson and Shelton teamed up together to poke some serious fun at Levine’s fashion choices.

After the father of two showed off a pretty unique outfit — including a leather jacket and tracksuit pants — on the show, Blake then told him as he and Clarkson weighed in, “I almost feel like you have some clothes for sale and you decided to go ahead and wear them. This is everything, no matter if it matched or not.”

Adam then responded to the country singer’s shade, “This outfit cost more than your life.”

The Voice Season 14 airs on both Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.