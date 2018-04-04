Melissa McCarthy Weight Loss Wows In Her New Style Line: Star Talks Spotlight On Losing 75 Lbs On Keto Diet

Melissa McCarthy feels that the constant questions about her 75-pound weight loss from a ketogenic diet are sexiest, 'dumb, and boring,' pointing out that men don't get asked questions such as 'how do you keep your legs in shape?'

Melissa McCarthy has been stunning her fans with her 75-pound weight loss. As the Inquisitr reported, McCarthy became a celebrity weight loss winner by turning to the ketogenic (keto) diet along with exercise. Starring in new films as well as on TV, Melissa is earning wows from her success in slimming down.

While McCarthy has been flaunting her weight loss on the red carpet, those clothes that she wears symbolize her belief that women of all sizes have the right to wear attractive, flattering clothes. When Melissa couldn’t find designer styles that appealed to her, she created her own Melissa McCarthy style line, reported iHeart.

McCarthy recently released new additions to her fashion line, modeling them herself. And she pointed out that most manufacturers neglect plus-size women.

“I think like 72 percent of women are a [size] 14. So I think it’s a little insane if you’re in this business to tell your biggest section of clientele that you don’t want their business.”

With the spotlight on her weight loss from the high fat, low-carb keto diet, Melissa is just as candid when she discusses the constant attention to her slimmer body. Making the interview rounds to talk about her new movie, Life Of The Party, McCarthy has admitted that she is frustrated with constantly being questioned about the details of her weight loss.

Melissa McCarthy Tries To Hype New Movie, Gets Flooded With Weight Loss Questions Instead

At age 47, Melissa is succeeding in expanding her career success. But as the Daily Mail noted, McCarthy is getting more attention paid to her weight loss than her new films.

Melissa feels it doesn’t help women to feel good about themselves when the spotlight turns to the size of their bodies.

“I just find [talking about weight loss] dumb and boring. I really do. No one’s asking a man, how do you keep your legs in shape? Which I’ve been asked.”

Categorizing people, whether by labeling their weight as plus-size or their race as white, means putting them in boxes, and it’s “not a good thing for the world,” added Melissa. McCarthy has repeatedly tried to avoid getting specific when it comes to revealing exactly how much she weighs.

The Bridesmaids actress began her weight loss after performing stunts for her film Spy with Jude Law. Melissa made the decision then to improve her level of fitness and get healthier. But McCarthy has attempted to avoid putting the spotlight on her weight loss, telling fans that she is aiming to be healthy rather than slim.

Melissa McCarthy Uses Her Mom As A Role Model

But trying to get the spotlight away from her weight loss has become even more challenging since Melissa’s new film trailers and posters came out, pointed out the newspaper. Fans have been commenting on how much slimmer the actress appears in her new movies such as Life Of The Party than in her previous films such as The Heat and Tammy.

But although McCarthy isn’t a fan of the focus on her body size, she has maintained her self-esteem. Melissa gives her parents credit for being so supportive.

Brought up in rural Illinois in a family who said prayers before meals and tended to homeless kittens, McCarthy recalls startling her parents when she announced she was leaving college for New York. Melissa had a mere $45, but her mom Sandy agreed to let her “give this new thing a try.” The actress calls that support “the greatest thing,” and it turned out to be the right advice.

“More than a decade [after leaving home with just $45 in her pocket], McCarthy is now one of the highest-paid and most sought-after actresses in Hollywood.”

In addition to designing her own fashion line, McCarthy has starred in TV shows such as Mike & Molly, films such as Brides­maids, and guest host opportunities such as appearing on Saturday Night Live in the role of former White House press secretary, “Spicey” Sean Spicer. Melissa also stars in a new film, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, in which her 75-pound weight loss from a keto diet makes her look almost unrecognizable, as the Inquisitr noted.

Whether designing the newest additions to her style line or rehearsing for her new film, Melissa shared that she views her mother as her role model. For the first time since McCarthy was 18-years-old, they all live in the same city. She enjoys doing everyday tasks with her parents such as having coffee, playing rummy with the kids, or trying her “greatest thing ever” bean soup.

And based on what she sees in her mom’s life, Melissa is looking forward to her future.

“The older you are, the more interesting you are as a character. Yes, things may start to sag and shift, but the older you are, the wiser, the funnier, the smarter you are.”

McCarthy views the years ahead as a time to indulge in whatever she wants to wear, planning on “caftans and turbans and big wacky glasses.” She feels that becoming older gives her the ability to express herself even more. And that feeling “ripples out” and “makes the world a happier place,” she added.

But while giving herself freedom to wear what she wants and be who she desires, Melissa still believes that following a healthy lifestyle is important. While she has resisted talking numbers on the scale, McCarthy previously revealed that she wears a size 14 after following her low-carb ketogenic diet, reported Hollywood Life.

In addition to crediting a keto diet for her weight loss, McCarthy credited her change in attitude as symbolized by her bedtime. Rather than head out and party at night, nibbling snacks and sipping martinis, Melissa advises those who want to follow her weight loss success to avoid doing “anything fun.”

“And you go to bed at 7:30 — that’s the trick,” added McCarthy.