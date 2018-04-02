‘Teen Mom OG’: Ryan Edwards May Have Threatened Maci Bookout With A Weapon, Reports ‘The Blast’

Court documents alleged that a weapon may have been used to make threats against Maci.

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout has officially filed for an order of protection against her baby daddy Ryan Edwards. Bookout, who shares one son with Edwards, Bentley, 9, is revealing details about their rocky co-parenting relationship, and many of them are scary.

According to an April 2 report by the Blast, Maci Bookout revealed in official court documents that Ryan Edwards has threatened to hurt her and kidnap their son from her home, and the documents point to a weapon being apart of those threats. The Teen Mom OG star reportedly checked a box on the petition that reveals a weapon was involved in the threats Ryan was making against her.

In the documents that Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney filed against Ryan Edwards, the couple also issued a “warning” that Ryan owns a gun, which could be the weapon used in the alleged threats against the Teen Mom OG star.

On Monday, Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney’s case was heard in court, and they were granted a temporary protection order against Ryan Edwards. However, the case was pushed back until next month. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Teen Mom OG star claims that Edwards left her threatening voicemails and even claimed he would come to her house and take their son Bentley. In addition, Maci says that Ryan also caused a scene at one of Bentley’s baseball games when he got in her face and threatened to hurt her. Bookout also has proof that Edwards has driven under the influence, as he was filmed falling asleep behind the wheel, swerving, and slurring his words during an episode of the reality TV series.

However, Maci Bookout’s family aren’t the only ones protected by the order. Pop Culture reports that the Teen Mom OG star also made sure that Ryan Edwards could not threaten or have any contact with any of the animals she and Taylor McKinney own. As many viewers know, Maci and Taylor have two dogs named Bonnie and Clyde whom they’ve admitted to treating like they are one of their children.

Fans can see more of Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards when Teen Mom OG airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.