‘Fixer Upper’ Star Chip Gaines Ignited A Huge Controversy Among His Fans, Per ‘AOL’

Who knew that the cast of 'Fixer Upper' would get involved in a debate concerning avocado toast?

The cast of HGTV’s hit show Fixer Upper have gotten involved in a number of controversies in the past — some deliberately, some not-so-deliberately.

This latest controversy, however, falls squarely into the former category, and needless to say, they’ve really landed in hot water this time.

That’s, of course, if you believe AOL, which claims that Chip Gaines — one-half of the infamous Fixer Upper duo — got into an altercation with some fans when he confessed that, unlike many of his fans, he wasn’t a fan of avocado toast, the colorful staple of the standard millennial diet.

The truth came out last week during an episode of the hit HGTV show when he was talking to his pregnant wife, Joanna, who is expecting the couple’s fifth child — a boy — soon.

As fans of the show know, the couple — who are currently enjoying the success of the last season of the show — are the owners of the Magnolia Table, which is a Waco, Texas-based restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch, and brunch.

Joanna, who has currently experienced her fair share of pregnancy cravings, was extolling the virtues of the snack, and Chip wasted no time in mentioning that his wife’s choice of a snack was less-than-desirable.

“That’s disgusting, babe,” he said, “nobody wants avocado on their toast!”

Joanna even went so far as to try to convince Chip that avocado toast is “good with eggs,” but to no avail. Chip even went so far as to poll the customers of the Magnolia Table to see if the millennial treat was a favorite amongst the patrons.

So he made a sign and stood outside the Magnolia Table.

“Avocado toast? Honk once for yes, twice for no,” the sign reads.

What a fun reveal tonight! I literally crave the pancake breakfast every morning… and that strawberry butter. Be sure and stop by if you're in town! #magnoliatable #fixerupper @hgtv pic.twitter.com/I4QMFAWCgZ — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) March 28, 2018

Needless to say, during the latest episode of Fixer Upper, fans of the show took to Twitter and other social media sites to weigh in on the debate.

Ultimately, too, fans decided in favor of the brunch treat, and some even went so far as to take pictures of Magnolia Table’s take on avocado toast and post it on Instagram!

The last season of Fixer Upper is currently airing on HGTV, as is the spin-off show Fixer Upper: Behind the Design.