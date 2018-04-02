‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Kenya Moore Disses Porsha Ally Michael Rapaport

'RHOA' star Kenya Moore rips Michael Rapaport: 'Peasants can't summon queens'

There’s no love lost between Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and Real Housewives superfan Michael Rapaport, who continued their two-year-old feud by slamming each another in person.

Moore and Rapaport both appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on April 1, where they discussed the Season 10 finale that had just aired (video below).

Host Andy Cohen kicked things off by reminding them of their Twitter feud from April 2016, when Rapaport tweeted after watching the Season 8 reunion: “Krazy Kenya Moore was bullying Porsha Williams when she got the wig snatched. She should have no regrets about that wig snatch.”

At the time, Moore clapped back: “Michael Rapaport, you are pathetic and ignorant for promoting violence on any level. Please get a job to keep your cable to watch me every week.”

When asked about her thoughts about Michael on Sunday, Moore quipped: “Peasants can’t summon queens.”

Rapaport shot back: “I came back backstage, and I introduced myself to you and I told you that I judge you from the show. You do know that you are on the show like a ‘villain,’ right? You have to know this, correct? You’ve gotten better, but you are a ‘villain.'”

A visibly annoyed Kenya retorted: “Michael, I don’t need you to tell me what I am or am not. I appreciate you being a fan, though. Thank you for watching. Keep the cable on. A new job would help with that.”

Rapaport replied: “You wish you were me, Kenya,” to which Kenya responded: “A middle-aged, fat white guy? No, not really.”

Things just got worse from there, with Rapaport mocking Moore’s feet for being “ashy as f-ck!” and Kenya continuing to snap back with snarky digs.

Kenya posted this Instagram photo from from the Watch What Happens Live set:

If things between Kenya and Michael looked nasty, it was nothing compared to the drama that unfolded on the Season 10 reunion show. As the Inquisitr has reported, Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes almost got into a physical altercation with Kim Zolciak.

“Jealousy’s a disease. Get well soon, b*tch!” Zolciak yelled at Leakes.

Leakes stood up and shouted back: “You are f****ng trash!”

There had been rumors that RHOA alum Zolciak could return as a permanent cast member once again, but after getting into heated fights with stars Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, and NeNe Leakes this season, that seems unlikely.

The Season 10 reunion of the Real Housewives of Atlanta airs April 8.

