Travis Scott Cradles Stormi After Fans Claim Kylie Jenner’s Baby Looks More Like Tyga

Travis Scott appears to not be bothered by all the Tyga rumors as he cradled his and Kylie Jenner's daughter in an adorable post.

After being silent on social media during her pregnancy, Kylie Jenner is now showering her followers with recent snaps of herself and rare photos and clips of her baby girl, Stormi. People then started pointing out that the 1-month-old child looks more like the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s ex, Tyga, than her current man, Travis Scott. Despite all the shocking speculations, the “Butterfly Effect” rapper appears to not be bothered by it at all as he cradled his daughter in an adorable post.

The 20-year-old television personality took to Snapchat to share a couple of clips of her, Travis Scott, and Stormi when they attended the birthday dinner of Jordyn Woods’ mother. Although Kylie Jenner has been keeping a low profile after giving birth to her firstborn, she has started to open up a little bit by sharing some snaps on social media.

One of the clips that Kylie Jenner posted on Snapchat was of Travis Scott carrying Stormi. The young child adorably looked straight into her father’s eyes and the Kylie Lip Kit mogul can be heard in the background saying, “the way she’s staring at you.”

Another clip was taken in a different perspective. The camera was pointed straight at Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner this time around, and their father-mother-baby moment was absolutely priceless. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was fixing Stormi’s hair as the 25-year-old rapper held their daughter, looking really happy and very captivated by her.

Their family outing comes after rumors started to swirl that Stormi is Kylie Jenner and Tyga’s baby. The speculations started after the reality star posted a photo of her daughter and many believed that she looked more like the 28-year-old rapper than Travis Scott.

However, before the rumors get out of hand, Tyga took to Twitter to officially deny the issue. The rapper then asked both fans and critics to stop spreading lies.

“I’ve never said anything about someone else’s child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so,” Tyga tweeted. “Please, Stop spreading false stories and attacking people’s families. I have nothing to do with any of that. People should be able to live in peace.”

stormiiiiiiiii???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 23, 2018 at 12:23pm PDT

Kylie Jenner has yet to address the issue.