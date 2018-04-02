Katie Holmes Writes Sweet Note Of Support To Actors Not Included In ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Reunion

The 'Dawson's Creek' reunion was soured by hurt feelings from left-out costars Mary-Margaret Humes and John Wesley Shipp.

Katie Holmes joined costars James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson, Michelle Williams, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, Mary Beth Peil, and Busy Philipps for a 20th Anniversary cover story on the WB groundbreaking TV series Dawson’s Creek, but Mary-Margaret Humes and John Wesley Shipp, the actors who played Dawson’s parents Gail and Mitch Leery, were left out of this reunion and they were not happy about it.

So far, Holmes is the only one who has tried to publicly rectify this situation.

Humes took to Instagram on Thursday, March 29 to vent her sadness and frustration about not being included. She believes that they were blindsided.

“This was their choice…not ours…it was done behind our backs and we both were literally blindsided by it when we woke up yesterday in NYC and LA…we both did a short telephone interview after the fact but were never told about the reunion. For months I have been posting #behindthescenes photos to share my experiences of six years on this show,” wrote Humes.

Not one to ever be ungracious, Katie Holmes reached out to her former costars on Instagram and told them how important they were to the Dawson’s Creek family.

“Mary Margaret and John were such a huge and important part of #dawsonscreek I am so grateful to have worked with them and experience their kindness???? #creekweek @thereal_marymargarethumes @johnwesleyshippjr,” she wrote alongside a side-by-side throwback of the two on Dawson’s Creek and a present-day shot of them recreating the pic.

Shipp handled things a bit differently, even though he wrote about his displeasure about being excluded too. With a little help from a fan and a bit of Photoshop, they were added into one of the EW cover images.

Dawson’s Creek was created by Kevin Williamson and it debuted on The WB on January 20, 1998. All of the leads went on to have exciting careers following the end of the series in 2003.

Most of the regular cast, with the exceptions of Humes and Shipp, were not only on-hand for the EW photo shoot that took place on March 12, but an hour-long video reunion is now streaming on PeopleTV.com.

So far, the team behind the reunion has not issued a public response nor apology to Humes or Shipp for the slight.