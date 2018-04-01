‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Reunion: Kim Zolciak And NeNe Leakes Go To War

NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak took brutal jabs at each other during the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' reunion.

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak Biermann is still feuding with former BFF Nene Leakes, based on previews of the Season 10 reunion show, which airs April 8.

“Jealousy’s a disease. Get well soon, b*tch!” Zolciak yelled at Leakes in a video excerpt (see below).

Leakes stood up and shouted back: “You are f****ng trash!”

It’s hard to believe the two were once close friends. The ladies are the original cast members of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, which began airing in 2008. In fact, it was NeNe who had recommended Zolciak for a spot on the show. Zolciak later left the show to star in her own Bravo reality TV show, but made a guest appearance this season.

The brouhaha erupted on Season 10 when Zolciak’s daughter, Brielle Biermann, posted a Snapchat video in October, 2017, showing roaches in the basement of Leakes’ Atlanta mansion. Leakes was furious and hurt that Brielle — whom she once considered like a daughter — would embarrass her like that.

“Seeing Brielle’s post, I was outraged, but this was all premeditated by her trashy mom,” Leakes told Bravo TV.

Specifically, NeNe took issue with the fact that not only did Brielle share the video with her numerous social media followers, but her mom kept it so she could throw the embarrassing video in NeNe’s face later.

NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak were the original cast members of the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta.’ Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Zolciak added fuel to the fire when, months later, she emailed the video to NeNe’s Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Eva Marcille, Marlo Hampton, and Porsha Williams.

Kim did that because she was furious after learning that Leakes had expressed skepticism about her numerous health maladies.

“Kim is the only person who has had cancer, thyroids, blood clots, open-heart surgery, a stroke, and is still running around here being negative.”

“If you’ve had that much, you should be so positive and thankful that God has let you live through every disease in America,” Leakes remarked. “Cancer, stroke, thyroid, open-heart surgery, and still living? I can’t get over it. God is good, honey. She’s had it all!”

There had been speculation that Kim Zolciak might return to RHOA permanently, but after getting into ugly fights with stars Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, and NeNe Leakes this season, that seems highly unlikely.

The Season 10 finale of the Real Housewives of Atlanta airs April 1. The reunion show airs on April 8.

﻿