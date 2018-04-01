‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Bringing In New Blood For Season 13

Attorney and party planner Emily Moore Simpson and Tamra Judge's longtime friend Gina Kirschenheiter are now part of the cast, and they have already started filming.

After the departure of Meghan King-Edwards, Peggy Sulahian, and Lydia McLaughlin, the Real Housewives of Orange County will be bringing in some new blood for Season 13, and the newbies are already causing a commotion with producers. Will the new women bring even more drama this season?

Bravo is reporting that attorney and party planner Emily Moore Simpson and Tamra Judge’s longtime friend Gina Kirschenheiter are now part of the cast and they have already started filming.

The women join Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, Kelly Dodd, and Shannon Beador as full-time cast members of the popular Bravo reality show, and an on-set source is claiming that the replacements are delivering just as much – if not more – drama.

The news broke last week of Moore Simpson’s addition, and the 42-year-old describes herself on Instagram as “An Ohio girl living in O.C. Wife, mom, step-mom, party planner, and attorney with two Bar licenses…What, like it’s hard?”

Kirschenheiter almost gave herself away on Instagram when she posted a pic and wrote the caption,”First post as the REAL Gina Kirschenheiter!”

No one knows much about the blonde beauty, but a source says that she and Judge have been friends for a long time, and it was Judge who recruited her to be on the show. And, in addition to Kirschenheiter, her BFF Tatiana Beene will be joining the cast as the final housewife.

Bravo does not comment on casting rumors, so the addition of Beene is not yet official. But with filming already underway, chances are fans will hear something soon about all of the casting changes for Season 13.

Last month, on the Daily Dish podcast, Senior Vice President for Current Production at Bravo Kathleen French said that there will be new faces on RHOC because they always want to keep the show fresh. When French and her team are looking for new cast members, she says the most important thing is that they are ready, willing, and able to live their life in front of the camera.

They also look into the current housewives’ circle of friends and for people who are “organic” to the group.

As for the returning cast members, there could be trouble brewing between Judge and Beador because Judge’s husband Eddie has been spending a ton of time with Beador’s estranged ex David while they go through a nasty divorce, as reported by Radar Online.

Judge is Beador’s closest confidante, and the 54-year-old thinks it is messed up that Judge allows her husband to hang out with her best friend’s ex.

New episodes of Real Housewives of Orange County return to Bravo later this spring.