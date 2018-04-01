’13 Reasons Why’ Star Addresses Season 2 Release Date, Katherine Langford Celebrates Premiere Anniversary

Katherine Langford, who plays Hannah Baker, commemorated the anniversary of the 13 Reasons Why premiere on Netflix. Meanwhile, Christian Navarro, who stars in the series, addressed the Season 2 13 Reasons Why release date rumor.

As previously reported, the poster featuring Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis circulating on social media is fake. There were also several countdowns on Facebook promoting the purported March 31 release date.

Navarro, who plays Tony Padilla on 13 Reasons Why, debunked the rumor on Twitter, also revealing that he does not know where the rumor originated from. Fans on social media blamed unofficial Facebook fan pages of the series for the fake release date.

Netflix has not directly addressed the rumor.

Katherine Langford took to Instagram to celebrate the anniversary of the series and revealed that it was her first acting role. In the caption of the Instagram photo, which shows the last day of shooting, Langford wrote the following.

“1 year ago today, 13 Reasons Why premiered…Forever grateful to have had the opportunity to tell this story and to have worked with the most beautiful people – I can’t believe this was my first role (flashback to last day of shooting with Kyle Patrick Alvarez and Dylan Minnette.”

S2 is not premiering Friday. Idk where that came from but it is nothing but a rumor. — Christian Navarro (@ChristianLN0821) March 28, 2018

Katherine Langford also teased what fans can expect from her character in Season 2 during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Australian actress said that the Hannah from Season 1 is gone and fans should prepare for a different Hannah in the second season of 13 Reasons Why.

13 Reasons Why is based on the book of the same name by Jay Asher, and the story ends after Hannah Baker explains her suicide in 13 tapes. With the second season, the show will deviate from the book but continue from where it left off.

It will explore the perspective of the other characters who Baker partially blamed for her suicide.

Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why will also feature several new cast members while the main cast from the first season will remain.

Bryce Cass will play the mischievous Cyrus and Chelsea Alden will join the cast as Cyrus’s outspoken sister Mackenzie. Samantha Logan will play Nina while Allison Miller will portray litigator Sonya. The Thrillist reveals all the new cast members.

Hannah Baker’s parents received the tapes, and the fallout of Hannah’s death will play out in court.

The cliffhanger twists featuring a cast member acquiring an arsenal of weapons, one running away, and Tyler either shooting himself or getting shot in the head will all be addressed.

Netflix is yet to release an official trailer for the new season, and there has been no official release date. Check the official 13 Reasons Why fan page for updates on the series.