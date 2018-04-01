Former ‘Counting On’ Star Jill Duggar Reveals Heartbreaking Details About Her Past Abuse By Josh Duggar

Shortly after the scandal went public in 2015, Jill and her sister Jessa revealed to Megyn Kelly on the Fox News program 'The Kelly File' that they were two of Josh’s victims.

Former Counting On star Jill Duggar is apparently opening up about her past with heartbreaking details about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her older brother Josh. This past week, Jill and her disgraced husband Derick Dillard relaunched their family website and shared details of their personal lives with fans. Did the fact that her brother molested her lead Jill to get baptized?

According to In Touch Weekly, in the “Meet Jill” section of the website, the 26-year-old explained that she had a conversation about eternal life with her mom when she was 12-years-old, the same age she was when Josh molested her and some of her sisters in their home.

“I confessed all the wrong things I could remember to my mom and God,” Jill wrote. “I asked Him in prayer to take complete control of my life and take me to heaven when I die. Not too long after that, my dad baptized me at our church.”

Shortly after the scandal went public in 2015, Jill and her sister Jessa revealed to Megyn Kelly on the Fox News program The Kelly File that they were two of Josh’s victims, reports The Hollywood Gossip. Jessa said that she thinks what Josh did was very wrong, and she wasn’t going to justify what he did and say it was ok.

However, Jessa went on to say that she wanted to speak in her brother’s defense because people were calling him a child molester, a pedophile, and a rapist. She said that calling him those things was going overboard, and even though people get mad at her for saying that, she is one of the victims and she wanted to set the record straight.

That was the last time that Jill or Jessa spoke publicly about the scandal, but after Jill posted the update on her website about her conversation with her mom, fans pointed out that it must have happened around the same time that Jill suffered the abuse from Josh.

It might appear that Jill’s parents’ reaction to the news of the molestation was to baptize her and teach her that she was to blame for Josh’s crime. And, it is possibly another indication that the Duggars swept the nastiest details of the scandal under the rug.

In the Duggar’s religion, a close friend or family member will baptize a sinner for a second time if they are close to being beyond redemption. And, for many fans, it is troubling that the family subjected Jill to this instead of Josh.

Fortunately, there are still people digging to find out the real truth about the oldest Duggar’s behavior.

New episodes of Counting On will return to TLC later this year, while Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar are currently on another mission trip.