Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Choose Wedding Flowers By Self-Taught Florist

Meghan Markle's nickname is 'Flower,' and her favorite peonies will be in the wedding decorations.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking care of the final touches for their wedding on May 19. With only a few weeks to go until the big day, Harry and Meghan have chosen the flowers that will fill St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle as Meghan walks up the aisle to become a princess.

BBC wrote that for Meghan Markle, the flowers are an especially important part of the wedding day because of her childhood nickname. In 2014, the Suits actress told her fans that her mother, Doria, called her “Flower” as long back as she could remember, “ever since I was a little girl.”

The couple chose all-white blossoms for the royal wedding, mixing garden roses and foxgloves with Meghan’s favorite flowers, peonies.

Back in the early days of her romance with Prince Harry, Meghan posted an Instagram photo of pink and white peonies with the hashtag #favoriteflowers. The future princess captioned the pic, “I bought these peonies for myself yesterday because they make me so endlessly happy.”

The Instagram account where she posted the photo is now deleted, as part of Meghan’s preparations to join the royal family, but Prince Harry clearly remembered his bride’s love of the large, stunningly beautiful blooms.

Meghan Markle learns how to be a princess as she prepares to marry Prince Harry on May 19. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

To create the floral designs for the royal wedding, Harry and Meghan asked Phillipa Craddock, a self-taught florist, who has worked with big-name clients including both Kensington and Hampton Court Palace, British Vogue, Alexander McQueen, and Christian Dior.

According to ABC News, Ms. Craddock is “one of the most notable florists in London” now, but, like Meghan Markle, she worked hard for her success. The florist will be leading a team made up of staff from St. George’s Chapel and Buckingham Palace. She said that she’s “honored and excited” to design the flowers for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

The couple loves the idea of using in-season blossoms for the late spring wedding day, and they plan to add natural branches of beech, birch, and hornbeam to the white blooms.

Ms. Craddock said that working with Harry and Meghan is ” an absolute pleasure,” and she is enjoying the experience of designing flowers for “Flower.”