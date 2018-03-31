Jenelle Evans Says She Is Back To Filming ‘Teen Mom 2,’ Reports ‘In Touch’

The reality star made a statement 'proving" that she has not been fired from the series.

Recently, The Ashley reported that Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has been flaking on several scheduled shoots since her husband, David Eason, was fired for a homophobic rant. According to the media outlet, Jenelle had been making several demands about David Eason since his firing, including asking MTV to pay for his expenses when he accompanies her on shoots, even though he is not shooting. The outlet also reported that Jenelle had been a “no show” several times over the past couple of weeks. Jenelle, however, has denied this is the case, and recently took to Twitter to express that things were “just fine.”

In Touch reported that Jenelle called The Ashley‘s report false, and said that they could “stop making fake stories about her for the rest of her life.”

At one point, it looked as though Jenelle Evans might have gotten fired from Teen Mom 2 with her husband. This speculation came after Jenelle was pictured with an assault rifle on the same day as the Parkland shooting. While Jenelle admitted it was in poor taste, her husband defended the photo and began cursing at fans who questioned their decision to put up that photo on the day of a mass shooting. Defending the ill-timed photo was also what started David’s homophobic rant.

Jenelle Evans’ future with MTV was murky not just because of the photo, but due to the fact that several fans asked the company to fire her for her constant abuse of her mother and other racist and homophobic tweets she had made in the past. At one point, several fans rallied around advertisers who put their commercials on the air around Teen Mom 2 and asked them to withhold ads until MTV fired Jenelle Evans once and for all. Several brands agreed to pull their ads from the network in regards to Jenelle’s behavior. However, it doesn’t look like MTV actually followed through on her firing.

Jenelle’s husband isn’t the first core cast member to be fired from the TV show. In fact, Farrah Abraham of Teen Mom OG was recently let go after making it clear that she had no intention of giving up her career in porn.