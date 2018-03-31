This ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Dropped Major Spoiler And Possible Reunion For Season 8

'Game of Thrones' spoilers have been few and far between over the past few weeks but that didn’t stop Nikolaj Coster-Waldau from dropping a major spoiler about Jaime Lannister’s fate in Season 8.

Game of Thrones spoilers have been few and far between over the past few weeks, but that didn’t stop Nikolaj Coster-Waldau from dropping a major spoiler about Jaime Lannister’s fate in Season 8. The GOT star just revealed that Jaime would be sporting a new look in the final season, which means some significant changes are ahead for the Lannisters.

According to Refinery 29, Coster-Waldau revealed that Jaime’s beard would be back in Season 8 of Game of Thrones. The last time we saw Jaime sporting facial hair was back when Brienne of Tarth was escorting him home after he lost a hand. At the time, Coster-Waldau explained how Jaime’s look reflected the journey he was on and getting a haircut after returning to King’s Landing signaled a change in Jaime’s character.

“He was due for a haircut. Especially after spending two seasons dragged through the mud. There was a big change in the character, so a haircut is a way to signal that.”

If Jaime’s original change in appearance signaled something bigger, then his new beard could also mean a change is in store next season. At the end of Season 7, Jaime headed north after Cersei revealed her plan to betray the alliance she formed with Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow.

Given Jaime’s decision to leave Cersei, there’s a good chance that he becomes more compassionate, just like he did with Brienne. Unfortunately for Jaime, his renewed kindness might hit a major snag when he reunites with Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) in Winterfell.

Back in Season 1, Jaime pushed Bran out of a tower window after the young boy caught him hooking up with his sister. The fall crippled Bran and sparked his journey to become the three-eyed raven. Jaime and Bran have not seen each other since the incident, but there’s a strong chance they reunite in the final season, according to Express. Exactly what happens after they meet is unknown, but several fan theories have emerged.

Some fans believe that Bran will not forgive Jaime for what he did and will bring up formal charges against him. But instead of demanding Jaime’s head, he’ll give Jaime the opportunity to join the Night’s Watch and help defend Westeros from the White Walkers. After accepting the bargain, Jaime then becomes the next Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch.

Apart from meeting with Bran, Jaime’s journey north will also reunite him with Brienne. There’s no telling how Brienne will react to seeing Jaime once again, but it’ll be great watching them get together once again. We can only hope they both survive the war against the Night King and his army of undead, though things aren’t looking good after last season.

HBO has not announced an official premiere date for the final season of Game of Thrones, which is expected to air sometime in 2019.