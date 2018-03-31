Miley Cyrus Sparks Rumors She Is Pregnant After Posting Racy Easter Pictures, ‘Hollywood Life’ Reports

Friends stepped in to clear up the rumors, as Miley has been a frequent target of pregnancy rumors.

Miley Cyrus is facing the latest round of rumors that she is pregnant, and her racy set of Easter pictures are to blame.

This week, the singer posted a series of racy pictures taken for Vogue to celebrate the holiday, including some that showed off her cleavage. As Hollywood Life noted, the pictures had some of Miley’s close friends wondering if the bustier physique might actually show that she is pregnant.

“Miley posted all these super hot pictures for Easter and one thing you can’t miss is her cleavage. She’s looking way more busty than she ever has and it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Her phone is blowing up right now, everyone wants to know if she’s got any pregnancy news to share,” a source told the celebrity news outlet.

The outlet quickly quashed the rumors, citing a source who clarified that Miley Cyrus is not actually pregnant but just wearing a push-up bra. The story seems to demonstrate just how easily pregnancy rumors can take hold, especially for Miley who has been a popular target for tabloid reports for most of her career.

This is actually not the first time that rumors claimed Miley Cyrus is pregnant. There have been a string of reports over the past several years claiming that the singer is awaiting her first child, including one last year from OK! magazine saying she and Liam Hemsworth were expecting twins.

Other rumors have focused on when Miley and Liam might be getting married. The couple got back together after having split up the first time around, and celebrity news outlets seem itchy about when they will be walking down the aisle. There have even been a series of false reports claiming that they had secretly wed — though all turned out to be false.

The basis for the latest pregnancy rumor is not exactly clear. While Hollywood Life frequently targets Miley Cyrus, the sources are almost always anonymous. That has led the rumor-busting site Gossip Cop to call into question the site’s reporting, suggesting that the stories may just be fabricated.

It is not clear when Miley Cyrus plans to get married or if she has any plans for children, but at least one thing is clear — she is not pregnant right now, just wearing a push-up bra.