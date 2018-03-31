Meghan Markle Is Not Considering Calling Off Royal Wedding Because Of Prince Harry’s Relationship With Ex

Celebrity rumor watchdog 'Gossip Cop' reports that there's no danger that the royal wedding will be called off

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding is getting closer and closer, and that has meant more and more speculation about their big day. One of the most recent rumors has been that Meghan is thinking about calling off the wedding because of Prince Harry’s relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas. But Gossip Cop is on the case and they claim that the rumor is nothing but fake news.

As Gossip Cop reports, Star was one of the tabloid media outlets who published the claims that Markle wanted to cancel her wedding. The magazine claimed that Harry was seen hanging out with Bonas and that this was the “final straw” that would lead the former Suits actress to break off her engagement. Star alleges that the prince “refuse” to end the relationship with his ex and that the red-headed royal last saw Cressida when Meghan was visiting her mother in Los Angeles. They also claim that Bonas received an invitation to the wedding by Queen Elizabeth II herself.

But according to Gossip Cop, there are no real indications that Cressida and Harry have spent time together recently. The last time they were photographed together was in December when the two went out caroling at the Henry Van Straubenzee Memorial Fund concert, an initiative that raises funds to support schools in Uganda. The exes have not been seen together since that time, Gossip Cop reports. Also, the part about the wedding invitation from The Queen sounds questionable since their wedding invites were issued by Harry’s father, Prince Charles.

Furthermore, preparations for the royal wedding are in full swing and there are no hints that it is in danger of being canceled. E! Online recently reported that security plans have been set up and they are pretty strict. Also, the commemorative china for Prince Harry and Meghan’s nuptials have been revealed by Buckingham Palace.

As Metro UK reports, Prince Harry and actress Cressida Bonas dated each other for two years from 2012 to 2014. They were reportedly introduced to one another by Princess Eugenie in May 2012. According to the Metro, Bonas has noble lineage. Her grandfather is Edward Curzon, 6th Earl Howe. Also, her relationship with Harry was not without controversy. She was reportedly furious with Harry after he was photographed playing strip billiards with other women in Vegas in 2012. After their breakup in 2014, there were rumors that they had gotten back together but those were replaced by rumors that Cressida ended it so that she could focus on her acting career.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are scheduled to be married on May 19 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.