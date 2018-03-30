Watch Pelicans Vs. Cavs 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channels, & Odds

How to watch as Anthony Davis and New Orleans take on LeBron James and Cleveland Friday night.

As part of Friday night’s NBA schedule, fans will watch Pelicans vs. Cavs live streaming online and televised game coverage. While Cleveland has already clinched a spot in the postseason, New Orleans still needs to do so. Every win will count as the season winds down. In addition, tonight’s game gives fans the chance to see LeBron James pass Michael Jordan to take over an all-time NBA record. Here’s the latest game preview including point spread, total, start time, TV channels, and how to watch the Pelicans vs. Cavs live streaming online.

For the latest Cleveland Cavaliers (45-30) home game, it’s been reported that the team may still be without their forward Kevin Love, but a few familiar faces may rejoin the team tonight. Head coach Tyronn Lue stepped aside to deal with health issues, and while he won’t be coaching tonight, he will be there as an “observer” to ease his way back into his coaching duties again. Sharpshooter Kyle Korver is also expected to rejoin the team, as ESPN reported that he was away for a week due to the death of his brother. Love may not be part of the game due to being entered into the concussion protocol.

If LeBron James finished with 10 points or more tonight, he’ll break the record for the most consecutive games with double-digit points scored. James is currently tied with MJ with 866-straight regular season games in which they’ve scored 10 points or more.

“It’s a pretty cool achievement…[but] I think records are always meant to be broken.” – @KingJames on his chance to break Michael Jordan’s all-time double figure scoring streak tonight. #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/1C1fIIBn6p — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 30, 2018

Right now, the New Orleans Pelicans (43-32) are considered the No. 6 team in the Western Conference playoff chase, but there’s still some work to be done. As of this report, only two teams in the West have clinched spots, while eight other teams are battling for the remaining six spots. The Pelicans have been teetering back and forth between the fourth spot and their current place in the standings, so a win tonight will keep them competing for a higher seed. They’ve lost two games in a row making tonight’s game crucial to their pursuit of a playoff spot and potential home court advantage.

When the two teams meet tonight, the Cavaliers will be favored by four points on the spread, according to Odds Shark. On the moneyline, the Cavs are priced between -180 and -200, depending on the sportsbook, while the visitors are +160 to +170 underdogs. The over/under points total is 226.5 points for the game at Quicken Loans.

New Orleans holds a 7-3 record both straight up and against the spread in their last 10 meetings with Cleveland. They’re also 5-2 ATS over their last seven games this season. For the total, the number has trended towards the “under” as it’s done that in seven of the last road games New Orleans has played against Cleveland.

Friday night’s New Orleans Pelicans vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game is slated for an 8 p.m. Eastern Time start. For live televised coverage of the matchup, viewers have different options based on their regions. In the Cleveland area, Fox Sports Ohio (FSO) will provide the telecast. In the New Orleans viewing regions, the game doesn’t have any official channel, but most regions of the United States can see tonight’s game on ESPN.

Live streaming is available through the Fox Sports Go website or apps, as well as the WatchESPN website or apps, depending on one’s television coverage.

For those without access to cable or satellite television tonight, another option to see the game is a channel streaming service. Customers can watch the Pelicans vs. Cavs live streaming online through the Sling TV service which currently offers a one-week free trial for all new subscribers. More details are available at the Sling.com website.