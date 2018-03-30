‘Roseanne’ Renewed For Second Season On ABC, Roseanne Barr Teases Halloween Episode

Massive ratings earned the reboot of the classic sitcom a fast renewal after just one episode.

Roseanne will be back for more episodes—and it could be as soon as later this year if the series star gets her wish. On the heels of the massive success of the revival of Roseanne Barr’s classic sitcom, ABC has renewed the series for another season, according to Deadline. The renewal will mark the 11th overall season of Roseanne.

There has been no official confirmation on when the new Roseanne episodes will air, but an insider told the Hollywood Reporter that the episode order has been increased from nine episodes to 13 and that the main cast members are all on board for another season.

In a statement posted by Deadline, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said the following.

“We’re thrilled that America has welcomed the Conner family back into their homes. The show is as fresh and relevant today as it was when it left the air 21 years ago. We can’t wait to see what the Roseanne team has in store for next year.”

In addition to ABC’s announcement, series star Roseanne Barr took to Twitter to confirm she received a personal call from the network with news of the Season 2 green light, and she even polled fans to ask them what topics they’d like to see next season. Roseanne even teased a future Halloween episode, much to the delight of longtime fans.

I just got the call-thank u ABC! Thank you, Roseanne Show family (including fans)

B'aruch Hashem. #DAYENU — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 30, 2018

what kind of subjects would you like to see in season 11? #Roseanne — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 30, 2018

HEY! THIS MEANS WE GET TO DO A HALLOWEEN SHOW!!! YAY!!!!! #ROSEANNE — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 30, 2018

Roseanne fans know that the original series featured a Halloween-themed episode almost every season and they became some of the most beloved episodes from the series’ original run. With any luck, we will get to see more of those Conner Halloween costumes, pranks, and maybe even another “tunnel of terror” very soon.

The premiere of the Roseanne revival garnered more than 23 million overall viewers, so the renewal is not a surprise. But for fans hoping for a full 22-episode season that would kick off in the fall, there could be some disappointment. Some of the Roseanne stars are just too busy with other projects right now, so a full season may never happen.

“I don’t know that we’d ever go to a 22-episode season,” Roseanne executive producer Rob Helford told THR. “That’s a lot. John [Goodman] and Laurie [Metcalf] have movie careers. Everybody has things that they’re doing, so it might be hard to get 22 episodes in. But I would love to do another 10 or 12 on a yearly basis.”

As of now, Roseanne alum Johnny Galecki will only appear in one episode of the revival’s current first season, but the busy Big Bang Theory star previously told TV Line that he “would love to do more” episodes if Roseanne is renewed for another season.

You can see a promo for the Roseanne revival renewal below.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.