Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Toned Abs While Straddling Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kourtney flaunted her toned body in a risque picture with her boyfriend.

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her incredibly toned abs in a seriously sexy photo with her boyfriend, model Younes Bendjima. People reports that the mom of three showed off her rock-hard body on her Instagram account on March 30, sharing a photo with her more than 61.8 million followers that showed her straddling a shirtless Younes – who also put his very impressive abs on display – on what appeared to be her bathroom floor.

The site reported that the two kept things very steamy in the photo Kardashian shared this week, as they wore matching Calvin Klein jeans as they embraced while sitting together on the tile floor.

The snap featured 38-year-old Kourtney straddling 24-year-old Younes while also showing off her black Calvin Klein matching underwear as the two looked at the camera for the mirror selfie.

Kardashian, who alongside her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner is an ambassador for the luxury brand and features in several ad campaigns for the company, then captioned the photo, “#mycalvins #ad @calvinklein.”

Unsurprisingly, the intimate photo caused quite a stir with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s followers on the social media site, receiving more than 2 million likes in the first two hours since the star decided to share it with the world.

#mycalvins #ad @calvinklein A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 30, 2018 at 9:01am PDT

Kardashian rarely shares photos with her boyfriend across her various social media accounts, despite the couple first being spotted together in 2016.

Kourtney has also rarely spoken about her man in interviews, though the couple have been photographed together on multiple occasions over the past two years, mainly on luxury vacations.

As Inquisitr previously reported, the couple kept things very steamy last summer as photographers snapped photos of the two getting very close while on a vacation in France.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

But while Kourtney has rarely spoken about her boyfriend in interviews, she did tease their relationship in a November 2017 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians where she revealed how the two actually first met while in Paris.

“We, like, walked into a bar and Stephanie [Sheppard] was across from me and she kept going, ‘This guy’s cute over here,'” Kourtney recalled on the reality show while speaking to sister Khloe Kardashian of the first time she saw Younes, per E! News.

She then revealed that Younes was friends with a group that she too was friends with and admitted that the night the two first met was actually the night of Kim’s infamous robbery in the French city in October 2016.

Kourtney continued of her first interaction with her now boyfriend, “He would walk in, say hi, shake hands with like our security or whatever, but like not say hi to us. And then I was like, ‘Why do you hate us?’ I was just drunk.”

“Once I said that he literally like grabbed my hand and was like, ‘It’s five in the morning. We’re leaving,” she then said of their first meeting in 2016. “And then next night Younes was like, ‘Bring your a** here.'”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on E!