Kelly Ripa Just Sent Husband Mark Consuelos A Raunchy NSFW Birthday Message

Kelly has a 'dirty' message about her husband's size in a risque 47th birthday message.

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos may have been married more than two decades, but the Live with Kelly and Ryan host is proving that her and her man’s love is still pretty sizzling. E! News is reporting that Kelly sent her man a pretty “dirty” birthday message on March 30 in celebration of his 47th birthday that will probably make the couple’s three children blush.

Proving that she’s still very much hot for her husband after an impressive 21 years of marriage, Ripa took to Instagram this week to share the NSFW message for the star as she wrote in the caption of a handful of pictures she shared for the occasion, “Happy birthday [Mark] you put the D in #daddy.”

Kelly’s was clearly referring to a certain part of the Missing actor’s anatomy in her risque message, though she then went on to share a slightly more wholesome birthday wish for her husband, too.

Ripa said on Instagram that Consuelos was “loved by all, especially me!” before adding several red heart emojis to the upload.

The photos Kelly shared with her more than 1.7 million followers were also a little more family-friendly than the first part of her caption and included several adorable snaps of the couple with their three children, 20-year-old Michael, 16-year-old Lola, and 15-year-old Joaquin.

But the star’s recent tongue-in-cheek birthday message isn’t the first time Kelly has referred to her husband’s anatomy on social media in recent days.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kelly joked about her husband’s size when hitting back at a troll on Instagram – and she wasn’t just referring to his height.

After a hater told the couple that Mark “looked funny” in a photo the morning show host shared on her account earlier this month because he was attempting to look taller, Ripa made a joke about Consuelos making up for what he lacks in height elsewhere.

Ripa responded to the troll, “He’s tall where it counts, babe,” Entertainment Tonight reported.

But when Kelly’s not making NSFW jokes about her husband’s size, the two have sweetly gushed over each other in multiple interviews since they married in 1996 after meeting on the set of the soap opera All My Children when they both acted in the series several years ago.

Back in 2015, Ripa had nothing but praise for her husband while speaking with AOL, admitting that she was “lucky” to have found the actor, who is now appearing on the hit CW drama Riverdale.

Brad Barket / Getty Images

“We’re very lucky that we found each other, that’s what I have to say,” Ripa said of her marriage to the actor and father of her three children two years ago. “I would say to Mark, ‘Who would we have married if not each other?'”

Kelly and Mark famously eloped in 1996 around a year after meeting and will celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary on May 1, 2018.