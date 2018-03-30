Android Oreo Update Comes To Galaxy Note 8, LG V30, And Razer Phone

Carriers in the U.S. are starting to roll out Android Oreo update to Galaxy Note and LG V30. Meanwhile, a developer preview is also available for Razer Phone.

The latest Android Oreo firmware has started rolling out to some of the latest mobile phones today. Many users with phones from Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint have reported receiving the update on their devices, such as Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and LG V30.

The Verge reported that the rollout is not yet in full swing, and U.S. carriers tend to do this slowly to catch any bugs or issues with the update. This is what happened last month when Samsung pulled out its Android Oreo update for Galaxy S8 due to automatic restarting in some devices. The update for S8 resumed shortly after.

But some owners of Galaxy Note 8 are already receiving the latest Android Oreo update from Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint. AT&T, which is not letting itself get behind with the update this time, has also started releasing Android Oreo 8.0 to LG V30 devices, along with Galaxy Note 8, 9to5Google revealed.

T-Mobile has not started launching the updates yet, but it is expected to do so in the coming days. Samsung has stated that the company is working with the mobile carriers in the United States and aims to bring Android Oreo 8.0 to all phones within the next two to three weeks, The Verge reports. Samsung also promised that unlocked variants would also get the latest firmware within the same period as carrier-locked phones, according to SamMobile.

The firmware update has a size of 1.4GB, so make sure you have enough space on your devices so you can easily download and install Android Oreo when it comes over-the-air.

Meanwhile, Razer Phone is skipping the Android Oreo 8.0 version and will go straight with Android Oreo 8.1 in April, Razer said via its Twitter account. However, if you own a Razer Phone and want to experience the latest Android OS, a developer preview can be downloaded manually, Android Central reported.

Some of the new features of Android Oreo include the picture-in-picture mode, autofill passwords that can also be linked to third-party password managers, battery “vitals,” granular notifications, smart text selection, notification alert snooze, expanded Instant App Games, night light intensity adjustment, home screen widgets and shortcuts, and redesigned emojis.