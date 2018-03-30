Does Black Widow have what it takes to defeat a lethal mercenary such as the Black Order's Corvus Glaive?

Avengers: Infinity War is arriving in theaters in less than a month and fans are excited to see more footage of the film ahead of its release. While Marvel Studios has been secretive about what’s actually going to happen in the supersized superhero film, fans are beginning to see a clearer picture of what’s about to go down.

In the latest Avengers: Infinity War TV spot, Zoe Saldana’s Gamora’s sheds light on how big of a problem Thanos is going to be and to what great lengths he will go to collect all the Infinity Stones. The TV spot opens with Gamora saying that Thanos will not stop until he destroys “half the universe” so much so that “everything you know, everything you love, it will all be gone,” Movieweb reported. The clip also shows the Black Order and Captain America’s Secret Avengers going head to head in a battle royal.

The Black Order is a group of lethal aliens gathered by Thanos to help him recover the Infinity Stones, Collider wrote. Last year, members of the Black Order were revealed at D23. The lineup includes Corvus Glaive, Proxima Midnight, Ebony Maw, and Black Dwarf. In the latest Avengers: Infinity War TV spot, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow is seen fighting with Corvus Glaive, who is Thanos’ most favored right-hand man. He is particularly known for his strength, speed, and durability. Corvus Glaive is armed with a bladed pike, which makes him immortal when held.

The new TV spot shows a lot of the Avengers: Infinity War characters in action, particularly Black Widow and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch. Fans have taken particular interest into how Johansson’s character will evolve in the movie and the role she will play in the large-scale war. For the most part, Black Widow’s overall look has changed, including her new blonde hair and costume, which will supposedly reflect her new outlook, Comicbook reported.

Meanwhile, Scarlet Witch’s scenes in the TV spot mostly involve Vision. Avengers: Infinity War spoilers have revealed that Vision and Scarlet Witch’s relationship is integral to the story, especially since Thanos is after the Mind Stone currently embedded on Vision.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Actor Paul Bettany told io9 that Scarlet Witch has helped Vision understand what being human truly is, and the former is making it her mission to protect Vision at all costs from Thanos.

“Vision’s been on this quest to understand what being human is and I think Scarlet Witch [has], in a large degree, helped him figure that out and what love is”

The Avengers: Infinity War release date has been bumped earlier to April 27.