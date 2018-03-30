WWE News: Hulk Hogan Comments On ‘WrestleMania 34’ And His Future WWE Status

The Hulkster says a return is possible, but will it happen at the big pay-per-view?

The rumors that Hulk Hogan could show up at WrestleMania 34 next month continue to swirl as the former champion’s return to WWE seems imminent. However, Hogan himself recently provided comments about that topic and seemed to suggest that he won’t be showing up for the “Showcase of the Immortals” in New Orleans. However, the Hulkster did leave the door open for his potential return to the company that cut ties with him years ago due to racial comments he made while being recorded.

On Thursday, TMZ Sports provided their video as they caught up with Hulk Hogan at Los Angeles International Airport with his longtime friend and pro wrestling manager Jimmy Hart. The TMZ videographer asked Hogan about the potential he’ll show up on “the grandest stage of them all,” to which Hogan replied, “No sir…no WrestleMania.” That may be a smokescreen by Hogan to keep the wraps on a major surprise, but based on recent reports of his reason for being in L.A. it could be accurate.

In terms of coming back to the WWE in general, Hogan didn’t rule that out, at first saying, “Who knows brother,” and then indicating, “Maybe someday.” His pal Jimmy Hart added in that Hogan is “here for HBO.” As Pro Wrestling Sheet reported, Hart’s comment refers to the fact that Hulk Hogan is featured quite a bit in the HBO Sports documentary on Andre the Giant and was attending the premiere on Thursday in Los Angeles. While WWE said that Hogan was there in that capacity, they added that he was not scheduled to appear or participate in any WWE events while in Los Angeles.

Never again will an arena shake to its foundation with electricity like it did on the night of WM18 brother HollyWoodHulkHogan 4Life pic.twitter.com/HtsMVyPORZ — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 18, 2018

In another video report several days ago, TMZ Sports caught up with Hogan’s children Brooke and Nick also at LAX. The Hulkster’s kids mentioned that they are all for seeing their dad showing up at WrestleMania 34 in under two weeks. While Nick was coy about it, saying “I don’t know,” Brooke said, “I think he should go.” Nick would then add, “I think he should run down there and bodyslam everybody.”

Hogan’s contract with WWE was terminated back in July of 2015, while Hogan’s attorney said the superstar had decided to resign from the company. The decision was made by WWE to remove the majority of references to the former champion on their website, as well as related merchandise from WWE Shop, based on a controversial leaked sex tape.

In the audio that was revealed online from that tape, Hogan was heard making comments objecting to his daughter being with black men. Hogan used racial slurs in his offensive rant, leading to outrage once it hit the media. That eventually forced WWE to cut ties with the one-time top superstar in their company.

However, there are those who feel that enough time has passed for Hulk Hogan to be accepted back with the WWE. It’s also mentioned that although Hogan indicated he isn’t going to be at WrestleMania, TMZ Sports also caught up with Ronda Rousey ahead of the WWE’s Royal Rumble and she suggested she wasn’t going to be there.

WWE’s WrestleMania 34 pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, April 8, in New Orleans, Louisiana.