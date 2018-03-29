Boy Crawls Under Bathroom Stall Door At Chick-Fil-A: Andrew Hall’s Video Gets More Than 10 Million Views

Andrew Hall got a big surprise when a little boy crawled under his bathroom stall at Chick-fil-A and asked for help in washing his hands.

Andrew Hall was attempting to use the bathroom at a Chick-fil-A eatery in Lynchburg, Virginia, when Hall got a visit from a little boy, as reported by KGO-TV. As seen in the below viral video, which appears to originally be a Snapchat video with the wording “Someone come get [sic] they kids” splayed across the video, Hall was sitting on a toilet when a little boy popped under the stall to ask Andrew for help.

Andrew can be heard laughing in a surprised and incredulous manner as the little boy broke all boundaries of privacy and personal space by crawling under the bathroom stall and requesting help to wash his hands, apparently after using the bathroom. Andrew now has a viral video on his hands, as Hall is being asked all sorts of questions about the incident on social media.

According to Len Stevens, executive director of external communications with Liberty University and a former news director and anchor with WSET-TV, the boy in the viral video is his son, Levi. The boy wanted to know Hall’s name but also to get help being held up high enough to use the sink in the bathroom. With young kids oftentimes enjoying a step-stool at home that allows them to climb high enough to reach sinks, this boy apparently lacked a needed boost at the time.

Chick Fil a never ceases to amaze me. And yes it was my pleasure! pic.twitter.com/GZoB7Bm5T7 — drew. (@achandrew13) March 27, 2018

Len wrote on Twitter that he was sorry for his child intruding on Drew, explaining that his son was sometimes too friendly. The dad congratulated and thanked Hall for handling the situation so well and for being kind to his son.

Hey, Drew. That’s my boy. I’m terribly sorry for the intrusion. He’s very, very friendly, sometimes a bit too much. You handled it extremely well. Thanks for being kind to him. I truly appreciate your understanding and sense of humor about this! — Len Stevens (@LenStevens1) March 27, 2018

Len retweeted the video on his own Twitter page, admonishing his son’s actions.

Hall, meanwhile, could be seen telling the little boy that perhaps his mother was outside the bathroom and could help him wash his hands. Levi unlocks the bathroom stall door and makes sure to close it behind him, as Drew instructed.

All sorts of replies are flowing into Hall’s Twitter account, with most people getting a good laugh out of the exchange. Some Twitter users are posting their own videotaped interactions of children peeking their heads under bathroom stalls.