Kelly Ripa’s Husband Mark Consuelos Hits Back At Trolls Who Slammed Kelly’s Bikini Photos

"I suggest you get over it and get used to it," Mark wrote in a lengthy clap back.

Kelly Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos is rushing to his wife’s defense and calling out the haters after the Live with Kelly and Ryan host was plagued with negative comments from social media users after showing off her rock-hard bikini body in stunning photos posted to Instagram earlier this week.

As reported by People, the Riverdale actor proved that he most definitely has his wife’s back after recently posting a vacation snap showing Kelly wading through the ocean in a string bikini, shutting down the trolls who had nothing nice to say and also telling his 47-year-old wife to “keep killing it.”

Mark’s lengthy hit back on his Instagram account began with him telling his followers that he wanted to take a few days before responding to the negative comments and body shamers as he was hoping that he would find himself “above” hitting back.

“Well, not I’m not,” he said of his decision to respond to those shaming Ripa. “I posted this pic of the women I most admire as a playful tribute to my wife who I’m proud of in endless ways.”

“She works extremely hard in her professional life and her commitment to exercise, healthy diet is admirable and the benefits show,” Mark continued in the comments section, per People.

He then added of the talk show host, “Yes she’s wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come.”

Consuelos then continued to defend Ripa – his wife of 21 years – by telling all the social media trolls, “If that offends you in some way, if it triggers you, or some other psychosis you’re suffering from, I suggest you get over it and get used to it.”

“To all the males that had something negative to say. I suggest you bring it up with me if ever I’m lucky enough to run into you,” Mark added in response. “I’m going to get back to my vacation now.. thanks for allowing me to express myself.”

The actor then posted another message in response to the haters who said nasty things about his wife and her bikini body by telling Ripa on Instagram, “I love you @kellyripa… keep killing it.”

As Inquisitr previously reported earlier this week, Kelly was viciously hit with a barrage of nasty comments and body-shaming remarks after Mark shared the photo of her in a bikini in the sea during their vacation on March 25.

He posted the snap of Ripa to his official Instagram account and wrote in the caption, “Sultry Sundays with the sexy one are my fave…”

But this certainly isn’t the first time in recent weeks that Kelly and her husband of more than two decades – who have three children together; 20-year-old Michael, 16-year-old Lola, and 15-year-old Joaquin – have been targeted by haters online for their family photos.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Earlier this month, it was actually Kelly who rushed to Mark’s defense after a troll commented on a photo she uploaded to Instagram of herself and her husband looking happy together on the red carpet by poking fun at Consuelos’s height.

Entertainment Tonight reported that a hater claimed that Mark “looked funny” and was trying to look taller.

That’s when Ripa hilariously clapped back in the comments section by seemingly referring to more than just Consuelos’s height. She wrote, “He’s tall where it counts, babe.”