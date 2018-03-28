Pregnant Tia Mowry ‘Fat Shamed’ For Showing Off Baby Bump At 9 Months Pregnant

Vicious trolls called out pregnant Tia as she put her baby bump on display.

Tia Mowry is being “fat shamed” by haters who called her out on social media for showing off her growing baby bump while approximately nine months pregnant with her second child, a baby girl who’s due in just a few weeks.

According to the Atlanta Black Star, Tia was recently subjected to vicious and ruthless comments from trolls on social media recently who left nasty comments about the former Sister, Sister actress online after seeing her putting her growing bump on display while out and about ahead of the birth of her daughter.

The site reported that one particularly malicious comment came from a Twitter user who offensively asked if Tia had eaten her twin sister, Tamera Mowry.

Sharing photos of the soon-to-be mom-of-two looking happy and healthy in an oversized sweater and calf-length skirt while walking the streets in candid photos snapped by paparazzi, social media user @ballouthefe wrote online, “She ate the other twin?”

Another then wrote that being pregnant “makes [Tia] look like humpty-dumpty or a bag of mayonnaise.”

Understandably, as Atlanta Black Star reported, a number of fans hit back on the social media site in response to the unnecessarily nasty comments aimed at Tia. Many defended her after seeing the ruthless remarks and instead put their fellow Twitter users on blast for body shaming the pregnant actress.

Tia and husband Cory Hardrict. Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

Mowry hasn’t publicly responded to the vicious body shaming she’s faced throughout her pregnancy, though this certainly isn’t the first time the talented star has been subjected to hateful remarks from trolls on social media regarding her weight.

E! News reported back in 2016 that Tia actually clapped back at a hater on Instagram who told her at the time that she was “getting fat.”

Noting that she doesn’t usually respond to comments — particularly not ones that aren’t exactly nice — Mowry said at the time that she made the decision to reply to the person who called her “fat” because she wanted “to prove a point.”

“I just posted a few days ago about embracing and uplifting others about body image. Here, @miekk_ felt the need to say I was getting fat,” Tia wrote in her Instagram response.

The actress then continued, “I took a look at your profile and I was sad to see that you WORK for YOUNG African American girls aiding in their studies. I hope this isn’t what you would tell your girls? Does your BOSS know that this is how you degrade other WOMAN?”

???? #pregnant #photography #love A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Mar 27, 2018 at 9:41am PDT

Fortunately, Mowry doesn’t seem to be letting the hate get to her and has continued to share pictures of her baby bump on social media amid the vicious remarks in recent days. She even posted a sweet snap of her bare bump this week alongside the hashtags #pregnant, #photography, and #love.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, pregnant Tia has been giving fans various looks at her baby bump ever since People confirmed that she and husband Cory Hardrict are excepting their second child together in November.

Back in February, Mowry celebrated entering her third trimester by going make-up free for a sweet photo, proudly baring her bump for the world to see.