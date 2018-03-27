Kelly Ripa’s Bikini Pic Draws Body-Shaming Trolls

A photo of Kelly Ripa in her bikini that was shared on her husband's Instagram account caused a surge in body-shaming trolls.

Kelly Ripa’s bikini pic posted on her husband’s Instagram account has drawn scores of body-shaming trolls. On Monday, Mark Consuelos posted a photo of his wife wearing a string bikini on their vacation, calling her “the sexy one.” Some didn’t find the Live! co-host all that “sexy” and weren’t shy about making their opinions known on Consuelos’ Instagram account.

The negative reactions have caught the attention of the mainstream press. Fox News reports that the trolls came out in full force bashing for Kelly Ripa is wearing a bikini.

There were those who didn’t think a woman at the age of 47 should be parading around in skimpy swimwear.

“Kelly’s gorgeous, but isn’t there a cutoff age where age appropriateness comes into play? Just because you can rock a bikini, doesn’t mean you should,” one commented.

It wasn’t just Ripa’s age that had the trolls spewing disapproving comments. Others felt her body type wasn’t anything special. Someone wrote that Ripa’s “body is nothing to be proud of.”

A few compared Kelly’s body to that of a young boy’s.

“Cool @instasuelos didn’t know you were into little boys, but not totally surprising,” another user wrote.

“She has the body of a 12 year old boy. Guess ‘sexy’ is a matter of opinion- She is adorable- but…,” someone else replied.

Kelly Ripa’s bikini pic got slammed from all sides of the debate. If it wasn’t about her age or her body, there was the idea among some that she’s egotistical.

“Not the sweet Kelly she was when she first started with Regis,” one user remarked.

Despite the rude comments, Ripa’s fans came to her defense. One pushed back at the haters by stating that Kelly and Mark are “human beings” and that the image was about a husband wanting to show off his wife. As long as the image wasn’t “insulting” or “humiliating,” then there’s “no reason to judge.”

Another wrote that men who tell their wives that they’re too old, need to eat, or has the body of a boy are the ones with “a million insecurities.”

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have faced off with trolls before. Kelly said on The Wendy Williams Show that she loves to “troll a troll.” If they come at her or her husband, she’ll take them on. She proved that when she shot back at someone who insulted a throwback photo she posted on March 9 of her with Consuelos in 2008. A user criticized the 46-year-old’s height, but People reports that the comment has since been deleted.

Both Ripa and Consuelos responded to the woman’s insensitive comment.

“Too bad he’s short when he tries to look taller. It looks funny. Just be who you are,” the woman commented.

“Please tell me how it is I can try to look taller,” Consuelos replied. “I’m dying to know.”

Ripa chimed in, “He’s tall where it counts, babe.”

Kelly bikini pic on her husband’s Instagram account has almost 73,000 likes. It was posted as a show of Mark’s love for his wife of 22 years. He’s clearly proud of her and wants others to know how much he loves her. The pair have three children together — Michael, 20, Lola, 16, and Joaquin, 15.

It’s easy to see how the talk show host and former soap opera star maintains such a conditioned body considering her fitness and health regime. Ripa told Bon Appetit that she mostly sticks to an alkaline diet, but has her weaknesses for pizza, french fries and Girl Scout cookies. Ripa doesn’t eat breakfast until after she tapes Live! because she said she can’t focus if she’s digesting on the show.

Kelly Ripa stays active by doing a variety of exercises like yoga, jogging and strength training.