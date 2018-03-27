‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week Of April 2: Hope Confesses, Steffy Wants Liam Home, Ridge Still Angry

Liam is still the man that both Steffy and Hope pine for, Ridge is 'still' angry, while Liam puts Bill in a difficult situation.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 2 reveal that Liam (Scott Clifton) is still the man of Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope’s (Annika Noelle) dreams. He may have disappointed both of them in the past, but they are willing to revert to a love triangle that many loyal B&B viewers will remember. Many months have passed since Steffy and Bill (Don Diamont) gave in to their lustful desires, yet it seems as if Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) still hasn’t let go of his fatherly wrath. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also indicate that Liam will place his father in a difficult situation while Katie (Heather Tom) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) make plans.

B&B fans have long suspected that Hope isn’t as innocent as she wants everyone to believe. Yes, she has said that she wants Liam and Steffy to be together for the sake of their budding family, but it seems as if her true motives are about to be exposed. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 2 state that Hope will confess her true feelings to Liam, according to the TV Watercooler. Since Hope and Steffy fought over Liam recently, it seems as if Hope has decided that the time is right for her to be honest about her feelings to Mr. Spencer.

Hope encourages Liam to do the right thing by Steffy and be better than his own father. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/AvshxvNkQ5 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/IH0tfn0TzI — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 27, 2018

However, it doesn’t seem that Steffy is willing to give Liam to Hope on a silver platter. Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 2 suggest that Steffy wants Liam to come back home. Sure, she may be going through a pregnancy nesting phase, but Steffy never wanted Liam to leave in the first place. Before Liam found out about her cheating with his father, they had dreamed about raising their family together.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Liam questions Bill about his shocking accusation and Hope attempts to convince Steffy that she is not the enemy. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/LUdXMlpV3o pic.twitter.com/5KdsmyDmZ9 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 23, 2018

The main man of the hour, Liam, also has other pressing issues on his heart. Not only has he got two women vying for his attention but his dad is in a critical condition in hospital. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, tease that Liam forces Bill to make a choice. Coupled with the fact that Courier Journal reports that Bill faces a terrible dilemma, it seems as if Liam may have shot his father.

This week on #BoldandBeautiful: Carter pleads Ridge's case, Hope encourages Liam to do the right thing, Brooke is determined to help Ridge and slings allegations at Bill, and Ridge insists on protecting Quinn. pic.twitter.com/nHVJZnu38P — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 24, 2018

Hell has no fury than a father whose daughter slept with his worst enemy. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Ridge still hasn’t forgiven Bill for “taking advantage” of his daughter. It seems as if being charged with shooting Bill has not been enough to cool Marone’s ire. Perhaps Ridge should rather focus on Forrester Creations potentially facing ruin now that he isn’t holding the reins anymore.

Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 2 reveal that Katie (Heather Tom) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) will forge ahead with their relationship, according to Soap Central. Despite Bill’s obvious displeasure, the couple has decided that what they have together is too special to throw away and will make plans for their upcoming nuptials.