Derick Dillard, Jill Duggar’s Husband, Slammed For ‘Tweet Others As You Would Want Them To Tweet You’ Tweet

The reality TV star is still under constant public scrutiny.

Derick Dillard, husband of reality TV star, Jill Duggar Dillard, has been under fire lately for his controversial tweets to a wide array of people. Derick Dillard states that he was not kicked off the TLC show, Counting On, due to his comments misgendering Jazz Jennings, but states that he and his wife mutually decided they no longer wanted to participate.

Since then, Derick Dillard has offered to meet up with Jazz Jennings in person to have a “cup of coffee” with her, which many fans found awkward considering he had previously stated that she should not only not have her own show, but that transgender was a myth. Now, fans are calling him out for retweeting a tweet from his own mother stating, “Tweet others as you would want them to tweet you.”

Fans stated that Derick Dillard’s mother should tell that to her son, and some even stated they found it ironic that Derick would write that considering the disparaging remarks he’s made about not only Jazz Jennings, but also the LGBTQ community. One woman also stated that Derick had blocked her over a row over the Tuttle Twins contest, in which Derick and Jill Duggar Dillard have entered a photo of their son, Israel, holding the book for a $350 cash prize. Thus far, Jill is winning due to her celebrity status.

Tweet others as you want them to tweet you. — Cathy (@cldilla) March 23, 2018

Tell that to your son — LouLouBarneyMagoo⚡️ (@TheFoss) March 24, 2018

Share this with your son, please. He blocked me simply because I suggested that entering a contest with a monetary prize was distasteful…considering the millions of followers he and the Duggars have and the money behind him. I was polite and was blocked, anyway. He's not nice. — The Joyful Wife (@thejoyfulwife) March 27, 2018

Wow, do you read your son's tweets? Amazing that you fail to see how hurtful his comments are. Pretty sure Jazz thought the same thing when he dragged her into his fight. She didn't do anything to him or anyone else, yet it didn't stop him. — OceanBreezes (@OceanBreezes201) March 27, 2018

Derick Dillard has not responded to those saying that he should be nicer on Twitter, instead has previously stated that it is loving to share God’s word, whether it is what the person wants to hear or not.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard’s brother-in-law, Jeremy Vuolo, has said similar things during his sermons in Laredo, Texas. However, he hasn’t had as much trouble as Derick because his comments are not made via social media. In the past, Jeremy has stated that loving an LGBTQ member of the community also meant telling them that their “lifestyle” was wrong.

Jazz Jennings of the TLC show, I Am Jazz hasn’t responded to the tweets, except once to say that she is used to this kind of bullying. Those who watch her TLC series are already aware that Jazz experiences similar behavior on a near daily basis.