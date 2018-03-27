Egypt Vs Greece Live Stream, Probable Lineups, Team News, & Kick-Off Time

Egypt and Greece will fly to Switzerland for Tuesday’s international friendly face-off at Stadium Stadion Letzigrund, reports Goal. Fans can watch the Egypt vs. Greece game online through the live-streaming link provided below.
Egypt is placed at 44th in the FIFA World rankings as they have managed 687 points in the process. The success story of Egypt is still buzzing in the ears of the global football fans as they have qualified for the World Cup in Russia.
However, Egypt will fly to Switzerland after suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of current European champions in last Friday’s friendly fixture. Mohamed Salah put his side in the lead with a 56th-minute strike. However, the great Cristiano Ronaldo scored two late goals for the Portuguese side, which ended Egypt’s night in despair.
On the other hand, Greece got knocked out of the World Cup qualification after having a disappointing tournament. After appearing in the grandest football competition back in 2014, it will be hard for Greece to digest the fact that they will not share same privilege this time.
Greece is placed at 45th position in the FIFA World rankings managing 685 points so far. They are coming into this game following a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Switzerland in last Friday’s international contest. With a World Cup setback and recent friendly loss, it will be tough for them to find composure and defeat the talented Egypt side.
National team .. ????????????????#EGYPT pic.twitter.com/zx9dRqL7DX
— Amr Warda (@AmrWarda10) March 20, 2018
Kickoff Time For Egypt Vs Greece Live Stream
The scheduled times for the live stream are provided according to the geographical regions are as follows.
Egypt – 8 p.m., Tuesday
Greece – 9 p.m., Tuesday
U.K. – 7 p.m., Tuesday
U.S. (EST) – 3 p.m., Tuesday
Team News
For both sides, there are no major injury issues, and all players are available in this friendly game.
Predicted Lineups
Egypt Lineup (4-2-3-1 formation)
Al Shennawy
Ahmed Fathy – Ali Gabr – Ahmed Hegazy – Abdelshafy
Mohammed Elnenny – Tareq Hamed
Salah – Abdulla Al Said – Trezeguet
Mohsen
Greece Lineup (4-2-3-1 formation)
Karnezis
Torosidis – Manolas – Sokratis – Ritsos
Andreas Samaris – Zika
Bakasetas – Fortounis – Donis
Mitroglou
Where To Watch Egypt Vs. Greece Live Streaming
You can watch Egypt vs Greece live stream via bet365 through the following link.